UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC returns this weekend with a fascinating card, headlined by Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2.

Event: UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Date: Saturday, 10th August 2024

Location: UFC APEX (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (5pm EST prelims, 7pm EST main card)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in business on Saturday as they return to the UFC APEX. There’s a lot of excitement in the air for the remainder of the year, and that continues this weekend. The main event of the evening will see Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac clash for the second time at heavyweight.

Back in February 2020, the two collided in Norfolk, Virginia. On that occasion, Tybura was able to secure a fairly comprehensive unanimous decision victory.

Now, however, they’re running it back. In addition to that, there are lots of other bouts to get excited about, as confirmed by UFC.com.