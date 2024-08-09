UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Fight Card and Start Times
The UFC returns this weekend with a fascinating card, headlined by Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2.
Event: UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2
Date: Saturday, 10th August 2024
Location: UFC APEX (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (5pm EST prelims, 7pm EST main card)
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in business on Saturday as they return to the UFC APEX. There’s a lot of excitement in the air for the remainder of the year, and that continues this weekend. The main event of the evening will see Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac clash for the second time at heavyweight.
Back in February 2020, the two collided in Norfolk, Virginia. On that occasion, Tybura was able to secure a fairly comprehensive unanimous decision victory.
Now, however, they’re running it back. In addition to that, there are lots of other bouts to get excited about, as confirmed by UFC.com.
UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Fight Card
MAIN CARD
Heavyweight – Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
Featherweight – Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
Welterweight – Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Bantamweight – Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
Women’s Bantamweight – Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
Bantamweight – Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
PRELIMS
Women’s Bantamweight – Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
Heavyweight – Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
Featherweight – Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens
Strawweight – Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
There’s a lot to get pumped up about as we approach what, in truth, is a pretty underrated card. Hopefully, it’s able to live up to the hype – and that goes extra for the main event.
