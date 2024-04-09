Daniel Cormier names the one fighter with the most to gain at UFC 300

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks UFC 300 could be a career-altering spotlight for one of the fighters on the main card.

UFC 300 this Saturday in Las Vegas is expected to be one of the most eventful nights in mixed martial arts history. The card features two UFC title fights and a slew of former champions throughout the card’s lineup.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will also fight for the BMF title on the UFC 300 main card.

Cormier, who will be cageside for the UFC 300 broadcast, thinks one fighter stands to gain more than all of the other fighters slated to compete.