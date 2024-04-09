Daniel Cormier names the one fighter with the most to gain at UFC 300

By Curtis Calhoun - April 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks UFC 300 could be a career-altering spotlight for one of the fighters on the main card.

Daniel Cormier

UFC 300 this Saturday in Las Vegas is expected to be one of the most eventful nights in mixed martial arts history. The card features two UFC title fights and a slew of former champions throughout the card’s lineup.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will also fight for the BMF title on the UFC 300 main card.

Cormier, who will be cageside for the UFC 300 broadcast, thinks one fighter stands to gain more than all of the other fighters slated to compete.

Daniel Cormier: Jamahal Hill’s star could shine brighter than it ever has

During a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier tabbed a UFC 300 headliner as the fighter with the most to gain this weekend.

“Anytime you’re fighting for a championship, that’s the person with the most to gain,” Cormier said. “For me, it’s Jamahal Hill. He’s never lost a championship, he’s back now fighting for the belt, and he’s fighting against a guy that’s a double champion that everyone feels walks on water.

“If he wins this fight, his star will shine brighter than it ever has.”

Jamahal Hill returns after a yearlong hiatus stemming from a torn Achilles suffered last year. He won the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 283 over Glover Teixeira.

Hill will face a tough test in UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for his return. After Hill vacated the belt due to injury, Pereira finished Jiří Procházka at UFC 295.

Hill has won four fights in a row and is inarguably one of the top light heavyweights in the world. But, he’ll need to reclaim the throne at UFC 300 for the right to call himself the rightful champion.

Cormier feels Hill could reach superstar status with a win at UFC 300, especially if he finishes Pereira in the Octagon. We’re hours away from finding out whether or not Hill’s return to the cage will be triumphant and emphatic.

