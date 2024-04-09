Joe Rogan perplexed why people keep underestimating “dangerous” Jamahal Hill

By Susan Cox - April 8, 2024

Joe Rogan is perplexed as to why people keep underestimating ‘dangerous’ Jamahal Hill.

Joe Rogan, Jamahal Hill, UFC, UFC 300

UFC 300 takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday, April 13th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) and Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA).

Hill, 32, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is looking to reclaim the belt as his own. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has won 4 in a row coming into Saturday’s battle with Pereira.

Hill is coming into the fight with Pereira as the underdog, at least according to ‘BETMGM’.

Joe Rogan, speaking on ‘The JRE MMA Show’ podcast, shared his thoughts on Hill and why he’s ‘f*cking dangerous’:

“Jamahal Hill is f*cking dangerous. Watch the fight with Glover. He pieced Glover up, and Glover is f*cking good to piece him up like that on the feet. People underestimate (Hill) for some strange reason, and I don’t understand it. I’ve heard people talk about his power. Watch that Johnny Walker fight.”

It’s true, Hill last fought Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) in January of 2023 at UFC 283, where it was Hill defeating the Brazilian by unanimous decision.

Joe Rogan also referenced the fight with Johnny Walker (21-8 MMA) that took place in February of 2022 where it was Hill who KO’d Walker at 2:55 of round 1.

Concluding, Rogan elaborated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He hit him in the forehead like he got hit by a sniper. He’s good. He’s f*cking dangerous. Jamahal’s a one-punch knockout striker at light heavyweight for sure. He’s a big, tall dude and he knows movement. He’s f*cking dangerous, man. A lot of people are picking Pereira to run him over, which I think is interesting. I’m not sure about that. I think this is going to be a great fight.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s comments that Hill is a force to be reckoned with? Who will you be betting on this weekend – Hill or Pereira?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

