Alexis Nicolas relives world title win at ONE Fight Night 21: “It’s a very good feeling”
Alexis Nicolas is currently in a state of indescribable elation.
“Barboza” shocked the world in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last Friday, April 5. There, he beat Regian Eersel via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship.
For the French standout, this victory transcends the ordinary triumphs of his young career.
“I’m very proud. I didn’t just win against anyone, I won against Regian Eersel, the legend,” Nicolas said.
Indeed, Nicolas went through the wringer with Eersel for five rounds at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The battle began with the two comfortably trading combinations at the center of the ring. However, the tone drastically changed in the second round when Nicolas dropped Eersel with an overhand right.
Eersel eventually weathered the storm and rallied back, forcing his challenger to dig deep into his arsenal.
The third round saw the defending champion pushing the pace, unleashing a barrage of attacks in an attempt to regain control. Yet, Nicolas remained undeterred, meeting Eersel’s aggression head-on.
As the final round approached, both men engaged in an intense exchange of powerful strikes.
But in the end, Nicolas’ clean and effective striking down the stretch ultimately secured him the win on the scorecards.
Nicolas’ triumph goes beyond personal glory. It is a beacon of hope and inspiration for all those who dare to dream big.
“I represent all the kids who have dreams and work hard to achieve those dreams. I’m not just a fighter, I’m a man with values and that’s what I represent,” he said.
Alexis Nicolas vows to stay in kickboxing
As the dust settles and the euphoria lingers, the spotlight now shifts to what lies ahead for Alexis Nicolas.
His victory has ignited speculation about his future plans. Many are curious if he will pursue the last remaining belt in Regian Eersel’s belt collection — the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship.
However, the 25-year-old quickly shot down that idea, stating that his immediate focus is on defending his kickboxing crown.
“It’s not my target right now. I know he has a big advantage in Muay Thai because my savate style is not ideal under a Muay Thai rule set, but we’ll see. I want to defend my belt first,” Nicolas said.
