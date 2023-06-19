Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC

For the longest time, Henry Cejudo has been a man possessed with the idea of making history. He’s already a two-weight UFC champion, as well as an Olympic gold medal winner. Still, there’s one other achievement he has in his sights – becoming the first man to win three world titles in three weight classes in a major MMA promotion.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO BELIEVES HE WOULD “OVERWHELM” ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI AFTER WATCHING HIS UFC 284 TITLE FIGHT

While he did lose to Aljamain Sterling in his comeback bout, it was a close encounter. As such, we’d imagine he still holds out some hope of moving up to 145 pounds to meet with Alexander Volkanovski. In equal measure, Aljamain Sterling appears to be interested in entertaining the same idea.

During a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier spoke about his thoughts on Cejudo vs Volkanovski.

Cormier questions Cejudo

“Henry is putting himself in a really good position to try to have an opportunity to become a world champion again. But, what the fight with Aljo taught me is that Henry Cejudo should not be talking about Alexander Volkanovski. He’s too small. Aljo’s length caused him some issues and Volkanovski is an absolute monster. Probably the best fighter in the world pound for pound.”

Cormier knows Cejudo better than most in the world of mixed martial arts. At the same, the man known as ‘Triple C’ has never been one to back down from a challenge – and we don’t think he’ll give up without one last push.

Are you excited by the possibility of Henry Cejudo moving up to featherweight? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Will Alexander Volkanovski be champion by the end of the year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Daniel Cormier Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

BJ Penn and his family

Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reflects on 2022 arrest in New York City airport after losing title at UFC 281

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recalls being detained in a New York City airport.

Robert Whittaker Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has shared his initial response to Jared Cannonier’s unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75.

Khamzat Chimaev Jared Cannonier
Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.

UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Michael Chandler continues to get called out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus

UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75
Marvin Vettori

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Joaquim Silva

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Jamahal Hill has responded after Corey Anderson claimed that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC.