Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”
Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.
For the longest time, Henry Cejudo has been a man possessed with the idea of making history. He’s already a two-weight UFC champion, as well as an Olympic gold medal winner. Still, there’s one other achievement he has in his sights – becoming the first man to win three world titles in three weight classes in a major MMA promotion.
RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO BELIEVES HE WOULD “OVERWHELM” ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI AFTER WATCHING HIS UFC 284 TITLE FIGHT
While he did lose to Aljamain Sterling in his comeback bout, it was a close encounter. As such, we’d imagine he still holds out some hope of moving up to 145 pounds to meet with Alexander Volkanovski. In equal measure, Aljamain Sterling appears to be interested in entertaining the same idea.
During a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier spoke about his thoughts on Cejudo vs Volkanovski.
Cormier questions Cejudo
“Henry is putting himself in a really good position to try to have an opportunity to become a world champion again. But, what the fight with Aljo taught me is that Henry Cejudo should not be talking about Alexander Volkanovski. He’s too small. Aljo’s length caused him some issues and Volkanovski is an absolute monster. Probably the best fighter in the world pound for pound.”
Cormier knows Cejudo better than most in the world of mixed martial arts. At the same, the man known as ‘Triple C’ has never been one to back down from a challenge – and we don’t think he’ll give up without one last push.
Are you excited by the possibility of Henry Cejudo moving up to featherweight? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Will Alexander Volkanovski be champion by the end of the year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Daniel Cormier Henry Cejudo UFC