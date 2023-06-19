Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

For the longest time, Henry Cejudo has been a man possessed with the idea of making history. He’s already a two-weight UFC champion, as well as an Olympic gold medal winner. Still, there’s one other achievement he has in his sights – becoming the first man to win three world titles in three weight classes in a major MMA promotion.

While he did lose to Aljamain Sterling in his comeback bout, it was a close encounter. As such, we’d imagine he still holds out some hope of moving up to 145 pounds to meet with Alexander Volkanovski. In equal measure, Aljamain Sterling appears to be interested in entertaining the same idea.

During a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier spoke about his thoughts on Cejudo vs Volkanovski.