Henry Cejudo believes he would “overwhelm” Alexander Volkanovksi after watching his UFC 284 title fight

Henry Cejudo believes he would ‘overwhelm’ Alexander Volkanovski after watching his UFC title fight.

It was just this past Saturday, February 11th that featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) took on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) at UFC 284 which took place in the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The outcome was a unanimous decision for Makhachev.

Apparently, Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) believes he could defeat Volkanovski after watching his most recent performance in the Octagon.

Cejudo, the former dual champion spoke on his YouTube channel saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“So, a lot of people are dismissing me now. Alexander Volkanovski had an amazing performance against a guy who has never been in five rounds with somebody for the first time.”

Continuing, Cejudo said:

“Kudos, Alexander. You did a great job. You went all five rounds, and people thought you won. The problem that I have is when I went up a weight class I stopped ’em. There was no decision that I was going to allow the judges to take this from me. I went out there, I stopped him, and I did what I had to do to really solidify yourself as champ-champ.”

‘Triple C’ continued:

“Sometimes people will overhype something, and I’m guilty of it, too. Guess what, Alexander? I wasn’t giving you a chance with Islam Makhachev. Why? Because I just thought he was bigger, and too much of that wrestler would probably overwhelm you. I am man enough to say, ‘Hey, Alexander Volkanovski’s a lot better than I thought he was defensively.”

Concluding the 36-year-old, touting his own horn, said:

“OK, he defended a couple takedowns, but guess what? Islam’s not an Olympic champion. Guess what? Islam doesn’t have my striking. Guess what? He’s not faster than me. Guess what? Yeah, he is bigger than me, but I’m a smaller target. It’s the same reason why people are super problematic with Alexander Volkanovski. He’s short, he’s fun size.”

Cejudo retired from the UFC back in 2020 but has since indicated he’s ready and willing to get back into the cage. Although nothing is set in stone, word has it that Cejudo will re-enter the Octagon to fight Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) this Spring.

What do you think of Cejudo believing he could and would ‘overwhelm’ Volkanovski in the cage?

