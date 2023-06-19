Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media
A string of MMA fighters have taken to social media in order to celebrate Father’s Day.
The world of MMA can be quite a strange place sometimes. It’s a sport full of absolute killers, but in equal measure, it’s one of the most beautiful art forms in all of sports. It allows men and women from all different walks of life to thrive, and they do so on a world stage.
Of course, many of the men involved in MMA are fathers. Some are sons, and others are grandsons. As such, Father’s Day is always going to be a special occasion for many – including our very own BJ Penn.
There are days throughout the calendar that serve as an opportunity to be close to your family. Whether it’s breaking bread or continuing traditions, it’s a great way of coming together.
As you can tell by the following tweets, many within the community had a cracking time on Sunday.
Happy Father's Day to all the other pops out there 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Db8KJhlSyQ
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 18, 2023
Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing dads out there. pic.twitter.com/2qDmeHzjcC
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 19, 2023
Happy Fathers Day to all the @happydad out there pic.twitter.com/E97X30paQE
— Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) June 18, 2023
Happy Father’s Day ❤️ @happydad pic.twitter.com/kXNnVfW195
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 18, 2023
Happy Father’s Day 🕷️🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/GwsmB6GLAI
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) June 18, 2023
Happy fathers day 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/8bRTZWDhFr
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 18, 2023
Sometimes, you have to put the violence to one side. Of course, that’s the reason that so many of us are here, and why so many of us enjoy MMA. At the same time, it’s nice to see a more human side to these athletes. They put their bodies on the line every single week in the name of entertaining us, and many do so for the love of their family members.
They want to provide a life for them when all is said and done in their career. It’s an admirable and dangerous way of earning a living, and we’d like to wish a late Happy Father’s Day to all of those who celebrated.
Who is your favorite MMA dad? What’s your best Father’s Day memory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
