Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media

A string of MMA fighters have taken to social media in order to celebrate Father’s Day.

The world of MMA can be quite a strange place sometimes. It’s a sport full of absolute killers, but in equal measure, it’s one of the most beautiful art forms in all of sports. It allows men and women from all different walks of life to thrive, and they do so on a world stage.

Of course, many of the men involved in MMA are fathers. Some are sons, and others are grandsons. As such, Father’s Day is always going to be a special occasion for many – including our very own BJ Penn.

There are days throughout the calendar that serve as an opportunity to be close to your family. Whether it’s breaking bread or continuing traditions, it’s a great way of coming together.

As you can tell by the following tweets, many within the community had a cracking time on Sunday.

Happy Father's Day to all the other pops out there 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Db8KJhlSyQ — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 18, 2023

Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing dads out there. pic.twitter.com/2qDmeHzjcC — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 19, 2023

Happy Fathers Day to all the @happydad out there pic.twitter.com/E97X30paQE — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) June 18, 2023