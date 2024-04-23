Daniel Cormier explains why Aljamain Sterling should be in the next BMF title fight

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he thinks Aljamain Sterling should be in the next BMF title fight.

At UFC 300, Aljamain Sterling got off to a winning start at featherweight. The man known as ‘Funk Master’ dominated Calvin Kattar, registering a one-sided victory over a veteran in the division. Now, many believe that Sterling could be just one or two wins away from a shot at the title.

RELATED: Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling following comments of a potential fight: “Brave for you to talk about me”

Of course, as we know, featherweight legend Max Holloway is now the BMF champion after defeating Justin Gaethje for the strap at UFC 300 via knockout.

In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Daniel Cormier suggested that one man who should get a shot at the BMF crown is Aljamain Sterling.