Daniel Cormier explains why Aljamain Sterling should be in the next BMF title fight

By Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he thinks Aljamain Sterling should be in the next BMF title fight.

Aljamain Sterling

At UFC 300, Aljamain Sterling got off to a winning start at featherweight. The man known as ‘Funk Master’ dominated Calvin Kattar, registering a one-sided victory over a veteran in the division. Now, many believe that Sterling could be just one or two wins away from a shot at the title.

Of course, as we know, featherweight legend Max Holloway is now the BMF champion after defeating Justin Gaethje for the strap at UFC 300 via knockout.

In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Daniel Cormier suggested that one man who should get a shot at the BMF crown is Aljamain Sterling.

 

Cormier’s Sterling call

“You know, I think, let me tell you who I think should be in the next BMF title fight. Aljamain Sterling. Put Aljo in the BMF title fight. Yes, put Aljo in the BMF title fight. If anybody, if anybody is a BMF, they could do what Aljo did at UFC 300. You go up a weight class, you dominate somebody in the grappling like that. That’s a BMF, Ryan.”

As you can probably tell, Ryan Clark isn’t a big fan of the idea – and even suggested it was “boring” to see Aljamain win with such a grappling-heavy performance. Of course, your mileage may vary on that.

Do you believe that Daniel Cormier’s idea of Aljamain Sterling being in a BMF title fight is a good one? If not, what should be next for the former champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Aljamain Sterling Daniel Cormier UFC

