Reece McLaren “excited to showcase” evolved MMA game at ONE Fight Night 22

Fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren has been a staple of ONE Championship for almost a decade, but the 32-year-old believes that his best has yet to come.

“Lightning” faces #5-ranked Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video on May 3 in a contest that will propel the winner one step closer to a shot at flyweight MMA king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

McLaren trained under Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in his native Australia in recent years, but switching camps, he says, has seen him return to his MMA roots.

“Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I’ve made the switch now to the CMBT Training Centre. I’m training there full time and I’m already seeing a massive improvement in a few things MMA-wise,” he said.

“I have to give props to Miles [Muecke]. His dedication to my training has blown me away. As head coach, he’s taken everything by the reins, and I’ve gone to another level thanks to him. I’m sure everyone’s going to see the results.”