Reece McLaren “excited to showcase” evolved MMA game at ONE Fight Night 22

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren has been a staple of ONE Championship for almost a decade, but the 32-year-old believes that his best has yet to come.

Reece McLaren

“Lightning” faces #5-ranked Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video on May 3 in a contest that will propel the winner one step closer to a shot at flyweight MMA king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

McLaren trained under Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in his native Australia in recent years, but switching camps, he says, has seen him return to his MMA roots.

“Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I’ve made the switch now to the CMBT Training Centre. I’m training there full time and I’m already seeing a massive improvement in a few things MMA-wise,” he said.

“I have to give props to Miles [Muecke]. His dedication to my training has blown me away. As head coach, he’s taken everything by the reins, and I’ve gone to another level thanks to him. I’m sure everyone’s going to see the results.”

Reece McLaren returns to MMA roots ahead of ONE Fight Night 22

Reece McLaren has promised to show that he has elevated his MMA game to levels not yet seen in his 15-fight ONE career when he faces Hu Yong on May 3.

While the striking improvements were evident in his recent performances, he’s now taking a more holistic approach to his training. This has him primed to steal the show at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“That was the irony, I’m just not a striker. So, it’s made us take the MMA journey back down the road a little bit and focus on actual MMA,” he said.

“Everything that is MMA is pulsating through my veins. I’m so excited to be back training MMA full time. I’m really enjoying the direction in which my MMA’s going in, and I’m so excited to showcase it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

