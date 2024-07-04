UFC owner Ari Emanuel sounds off on Joe Biden and Donald Trump following recent Presidential debate: “You cannot have them running a $27 trillion company”

UFC owner Ari Emanuel is sounding off on Joe Biden and Donald Trump following the recent Presidential debate.

Ari Emanuel has been an ardent Democratic supporter for years, donating to the cause. Emanual’s brother Rahm served as former President Obama’s chief of staff.

The billionaire is making it known that his trust in the Democratic Party is diminished now, due to current President Biden’s disastrous debate against former President Trump.

Emanuel spoke at the ‘Aspen Ideas Festival’ (transcribed by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’) about the upcoming US election saying:

“Well, I’m pissed off at the founding fathers. They had the start date of 35 years old, they just didn’t give us the end date. And, well, everybody died (back then), so they didn’t have to give the end date. (Biden) said he was going to run for one term, and he’s doing it to restore democracy. He then runs for a second term — that’s the first bit of malarkey, as he would say. He and his cohorts have told us that he’s (been) healthy for over a year.”

Continuing, Emanuel shared:

“I had a father who died at 92, but at 81 I took away his car, and it was a very simple test for me. If you were driving from downtown Beverly Hills to Malibu, would you want Biden to do it at night? Would you want Trump to do it at night? If the answer is neither, you cannot have them running a $27 trillion company called the United States.”

Concluding, Ari Emanuel said (h/t MMAMania):

“The lifeblood to a campaign is money, and maybe the only way this gets (solved) is if the money starts drying up. You’ll see in the next couple weeks, if the money comes in … I talked to a bunch of big donors, and they’re moving all their money to Congress and the Senate. It’s a legal issue now. Maybe there’s some wiggle room, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer, but we’re in f*ck city!”

Whether the answer is to move money to Congress and the Senate or not, Emanuel, like so many others are very concerned about the upcoming election and choice between the two running candidates.

It should be noted that although Ari Emanuel has backed the democrats, his CEO, Dana White, is an ardent Trump supporter.

