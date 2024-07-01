Jon Jones appears to pivot on UFC retirement timeline: “Options are looking crazy”
After his upcoming return to the Octagon, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones might not be ready to call it quits.
Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic later this year. While an official date hasn’t been announced for the anticipated booking, Jones recently leaked a November pay-per-view targeting.
Jones hasn’t competed since winning the then-vacant heavyweight title over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He was scheduled to face Miocic at UFC 295 in November before suffering a torn pectoral muscle.
Jones has hinted at potentially walking away from mixed martial arts with a victory over Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense. This would put potential superfights against Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira on the shelf.
But, it appears that Jones could change his mind with a standout performance against Miocic.
Jon Jones uncommitted on UFC retirement after Stipe Miocic fight
In a recent tweet, Jones responded to a follower who asked about potentially walking away after the Miocic fight.
Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now. https://t.co/3skkYSY7Aj
— BONY (@JonnyBones) July 1, 2024
“Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance,” Jones tweeted. “The options are looking crazy right now.”
Aspinall and Pereira are too potentially lucrative options for Jones’s next few fights. Aspinall, who won the interim belt at UFC 295 after Jones’s withdrawal, will defend his title against Curtis Blaydes later this month.
Pereira knocked out Jiří Procházka in the UFC 303 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The UFC light heavyweight champion has teased a potential move up to heavyweight before he decides to hang up the gloves.
First thing’s first for Jones as he prepares to face arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. Miocic hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
Jones’s legacy is cemented in UFC history, but mega fights with two of the sport’s biggest stars would add distance between himself and the other all-time greats.