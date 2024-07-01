Jon Jones appears to pivot on UFC retirement timeline: “Options are looking crazy”

After his upcoming return to the Octagon, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones might not be ready to call it quits.

Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic later this year. While an official date hasn’t been announced for the anticipated booking, Jones recently leaked a November pay-per-view targeting.

Jones hasn’t competed since winning the then-vacant heavyweight title over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He was scheduled to face Miocic at UFC 295 in November before suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Jones has hinted at potentially walking away from mixed martial arts with a victory over Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense. This would put potential superfights against Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira on the shelf.

But, it appears that Jones could change his mind with a standout performance against Miocic.