UFC president Dana White’s bull Twisted Steel has passed away

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Dana White's Twisted Steel

As we know, Dana White has many hobbies and interests outside the realm of mixed martial arts. He likes to keep himself busy, and that includes investing in a variety of other things. Some are sports-related and some aren’t, but perhaps the most fascinating was his purchase of a prized bull called Twisted Steel.

RELATED: Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Twisted Steel was part of the PBR family (Professional Bull Riders), and at one point, Donald Cerrone was given the challenge of trying to take on this absolute beast.

Unfortunately, in a statement released by PBR CEO Sean Gleason, it was confirmed that White’s beloved Steel has passed away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sean Gleason (@pbrceo)

White’s bull Twisted Steel passes away

“Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite’s Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas.

“Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage. While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder. Don’t be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow.

“For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel.”

Our thoughts go out to Twisted Steel and those who knew him personally and professionally.

What do you make of Dana White’s interest in bull-riding? Have you ever watched an event or would you ever intend to do so? If not, why? Let us know your thoughts on this and the wider subject as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025
Alex Pereira
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.

Themba Gorimbo
Vicente Luque

Themba Gorimbo opens up on family members celebrating UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque: "That eats at me"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Themba Gorimbo has revealed several of his cousins celebrated his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 310.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley hopes to compete in future UFC Japan event after attending RIZIN 49: "There's good energy here"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight in Japan.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

Colby Covington claims "DEI doctor" and headbutt resulted in TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley: "I could've finished him"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024
Kevin Holland Belal Muhammad
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland explains how he can knock out UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad: 'I really honestly believe'

Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Kevin Holland believes there’s a path for him to put the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to sleep.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez is feeling confident heading into UFC 312 title fight

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC star Tatiana Suarez is feeling confident heading into her UFC 312 strawweight title fight against Zhang Weili.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Islam Makhachev 4/5 after training session ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov rated Islam Makhachev at a 4/5 after a recent training session ahead of UFC 311.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry dismisses UFC welterweight rankings

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight star Ian Machado Garry has dismissed his current position in the UFC welterweight rankings.