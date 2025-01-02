UFC president Dana White’s bull Twisted Steel has passed away

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

As we know, Dana White has many hobbies and interests outside the realm of mixed martial arts. He likes to keep himself busy, and that includes investing in a variety of other things. Some are sports-related and some aren’t, but perhaps the most fascinating was his purchase of a prized bull called Twisted Steel.

RELATED: Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Twisted Steel was part of the PBR family (Professional Bull Riders), and at one point, Donald Cerrone was given the challenge of trying to take on this absolute beast.

Unfortunately, in a statement released by PBR CEO Sean Gleason, it was confirmed that White’s beloved Steel has passed away.