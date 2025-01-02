UFC president Dana White’s bull Twisted Steel has passed away
UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.
As we know, Dana White has many hobbies and interests outside the realm of mixed martial arts. He likes to keep himself busy, and that includes investing in a variety of other things. Some are sports-related and some aren’t, but perhaps the most fascinating was his purchase of a prized bull called Twisted Steel.
Twisted Steel was part of the PBR family (Professional Bull Riders), and at one point, Donald Cerrone was given the challenge of trying to take on this absolute beast.
Unfortunately, in a statement released by PBR CEO Sean Gleason, it was confirmed that White’s beloved Steel has passed away.
White’s bull Twisted Steel passes away
“Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite’s Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas.
“Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage. While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder. Don’t be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow.
“For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel.”
Our thoughts go out to Twisted Steel and those who knew him personally and professionally.
