Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

By Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry is one of the most exciting welterweight fighters in the world. We all know that to be true, even if some people are still in a bit of denial. He has an incredible amount of potential and in his last outing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he pushed his former training partner to the limit before ultimately coming up short on the scorecards.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry proud of UFC 310 performance against Shavkat Rakhmonov: ‘I fought the boogeyman and showed he’s f*cking human’

Alas, if anything, the stock of Machado Garry seemed to have gone up as a result of how competitive the fight was. For Shavkat, though, his focus can now shift to challenging Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, which is what he was originally scheduled to do.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry made it known that he’d be ready and willing to take on a replacement role if called upon.

Machado Garry open to backup role

“I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight,” Garry said regarding the loss to Rakhmonov. “I’m absolutely, in my mind, the number two contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes. Do I think it’s realistic? Potentially. However, we’ll see when the cards come. If they want that, if they need that. I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere.”

Quotes via MMA Knockout

What do you believe should be next for Ian Machado Garry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

