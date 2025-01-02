Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Ian Machado Garry is one of the most exciting welterweight fighters in the world. We all know that to be true, even if some people are still in a bit of denial. He has an incredible amount of potential and in his last outing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he pushed his former training partner to the limit before ultimately coming up short on the scorecards.

Alas, if anything, the stock of Machado Garry seemed to have gone up as a result of how competitive the fight was. For Shavkat, though, his focus can now shift to challenging Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, which is what he was originally scheduled to do.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry made it known that he’d be ready and willing to take on a replacement role if called upon.