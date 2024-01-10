Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

By Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Dana White has booked UFC legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a $100K challenge against his bull ‘Twisted Steel’.

Dana White, Bull, Twisted Steel, Donald Cerrone

The UFC CEO Dana White has a passion that perhaps is not all that well known.

White owns a 1,400-pound bull that goes by the name of ‘Twisted Steel’.

It was at Madison Square Garden in New York City that saw White’s bull on the PBR (Professional Bull Riding) circuit. ‘Twisted Steel’ managed to ‘buck off’ a professional PBR athlete in less than three seconds.

The 5-year-old bull has only allowed three riders in 34 attempts to ‘stay on’ for the required 8 seconds to register a score.

It should be noted that PBR is owned by Endeavor who also owns the UFC.

The 40-year-old Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-17 MMA) was also in New York and took notice of said bull and decided to call out White’s bull for a 1-on-1 showdown. Cerrone has been a big fan of professional bull riding for as long as he can remember.

Cerrone retired from the UFC in July of 2022 following a string of losses, the latest coming at the hands of Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) at UFC 276.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Cerrone, garnishing a cowboy hat, called out Dana White’s ‘Twisted Steel’ in a video with the post:

“Cowboy Cerrone is ready for a new fight! @danawhite, are you down for a 8-second challenge aboard #TwistedSteel?”

The video shows Cerrone asking the fans if he should engage with the bull:

“Not very impressed…What do you guys think, MSG? You think I should give Twisted Steel a shot, get on him?”

Continuing, Cerrone confirmed he’s serious:

“I’m dead serious. I’ve never said ‘No’ to a fight. I think I should give him hell.”

Well apparently, its challenge accepted from UFC CEO Dana White.

It will be ‘Cowboy’ attempting to ride ‘Twisted Steel’ for 8 seconds on Saturday, May 18th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at the PBR World Finals.

Dana White has also agreed to donate $50K to Cerrone’s charity of his choice just for accepting the challenge. Should Cerrone last the full eight seconds, White will award Cowboy (and his charity of choice) $100K.

Will you be watching ‘Cowboy’ take on ‘Twisted Steel’? Do you think he’ll make 8 seconds on the bull?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation

