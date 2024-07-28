Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was headlined by a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the promotion’s welterweight title.

Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Muhammad (24-3 MMA) first met back in March of 2021 where the end result was a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Leon Edwards entered the contest on a thirteen-fight unbeaten streak. ‘Rocky’ had most previously competed at December’s UFC 296 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington. Prior that, the Birmingham native was coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad entered tonight’s headliner sporting a ten-fight unbeaten streak, his most previous Octagon appearance resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that win, ‘Remember the Name’ was coming off a TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in 2022.

Tonight’s UFC 304 main event begins proved to be a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ put forth a dominant performance, getting the better of Leon Edwards for the majority of the fight in both the standup and on the ground. Despite a late scare at the end of the fifth and final round, Muhammad seemingly handled Edwards with relative ease this evening and proved he was the better man this time around.

Official UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ below:

I'd rather watch paint dry than watch Belal fight. It's sad that this is on PPV. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 28, 2024

https://twitter.com/twrecks155/status/1817417264250982568

Never seen Belal so dancey. #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Who is really at their best at 5:36 AM — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 28, 2024

I’m just sayn. That was impressive! #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Belal has to fight like DC for 25 mins! #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Belal is lookin sharp out there 10-9 round for him #ufc304 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 28, 2024

Damn Muhammad is Belal over him #UFC304 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2024

Remember the name…so far #ufc304 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

Belal dunked Edward’s on his head and it was the second time he scooped him up and slammed him 🤯 he came for the belt #ufc304 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 28, 2024

Leon Edwards looks like he doesn’t want to be in there tonight. @bullyb170 making this look like an episode of Bully beat down these first two rounds #ufc304 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 28, 2024

2-1 goin into the fourth Leon might be ramping up but I think Belal can keep the pressure on #ufc304 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 28, 2024

Belal looking like the better wrestler. But Leon looking like the better grappler. Belal needs to maintain a top position. #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Great main event so far… a plethora of martial arts… both guys pursuing their strengths. #ufc304 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

And New….. 🤔 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 28, 2024

That boy Leon getting bullied #ufc304 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 28, 2024

A gushing cut opened up in the last minute… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304:

Congrats to the new champ! @bullyb170 Well done my friend. #ufc304 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 28, 2024

Best welterweight in the world @bullyb170 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 28, 2024

Congrats to Belal for sticking to his game plan and having a dominant performance! #UFC304 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2024

Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, @bullyb170! I hope you keep your word and defend your title against me when you’re ready, champ — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) July 28, 2024

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards this evening in Manchester?