Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was headlined by a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the promotion’s welterweight title.

Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Muhammad (24-3 MMA) first met back in March of 2021 where the end result was a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Leon Edwards entered the contest on a thirteen-fight unbeaten streak. ‘Rocky’ had most previously competed at December’s UFC 296 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington. Prior that, the Birmingham native was coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad entered tonight’s headliner sporting a ten-fight unbeaten streak, his most previous Octagon appearance resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that win, ‘Remember the Name’ was coming off a TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in 2022.

Tonight’s UFC 304 main event begins proved to be a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ put forth a dominant performance, getting the better of Leon Edwards for the majority of the fight in both the standup and on the ground. Despite a late scare at the end of the fifth and final round, Muhammad seemingly handled Edwards with relative ease this evening and proved he was the better man this time around.

Official UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ below:

https://twitter.com/twrecks155/status/1817417264250982568

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304:

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards this evening in Manchester?

