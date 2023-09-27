UFC CEO Dana White explains why the Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson booking “makes sense”
UFC CEO and president Dana White has explained the reasoning behind Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson being booked.
In the last few days, fans have been processing the news that Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson will square off at UFC 296 in Las Vegas. Pimblett, who is riding an impressive winning streak, will attempt to secure the biggest win of his career thus far. Ferguson, meanwhile, will aim to avoid a seventh straight defeat inside the Octagon.
For many, this is a controversial move from the promotion given the different positions both men are in right now. In equal measure, some have praised the idea, believing this is a great opportunity for Ferguson to finally get back in the win column.
When Dana White was asked about the matter recently, he had the following to say.
Dana White on why Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett makes sense 👀 pic.twitter.com/nkfW32NQS7
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 27, 2023
White defends Ferguson vs Pimblett
“I agree with you because I think a lot of people think Paddy is unproven, and I think a lot of people feel like this is a fight that Tony isn’t in deep water like he’s been in, in his last several fights. I think the matchmaking and the timing on this fight is excellent and couldn’t be more perfect. If you look at Tony’s last few fights that he’s fought, he looked damn good before, you know, the Chandler finish, and every fight that he’s fought in the last two or three fights. He looked damn good right up until the end. So, it’s a fun, interesting fight with two fun and interesting characters.”
Are you excited to see Tony Ferguson take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296? Who do you believe will win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Dana White Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC