Xiong Jing Nan training with former boxing champ for special rules bout at ONE Fight Night 14

Xiong Jing Nan has enlisted the expertise of a former Boxing World Champion to prepare for her upcoming one-of-a-kind showdown.

The ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion faces Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules punching-only contest. The matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Heading Xiong’s corner as her coach is none other than the retired Filipino pugilist Drian Francisco.

Francisco currently serves as the head of Evolve MMA’s boxing program. In fact, his involvement has raised expectations and intrigue surrounding this epic clash.

Known by his moniker “Gintong Kamao” or “Golden Fist,” he boasted an impressive professional boxing record of 29-6-1 with 22 knockouts.

Francisco also held the WBA Interim Super Flyweight World Title, beating Mud Duangpetch by TKO in November 2010.

Moreover, his signature left punches made him a formidable opponent throughout his career.

In fact, he has faced formidable opponents, including Guillermo Rigondeaux and Roberto Vasquez.

In addition, he had the privilege of training alongside Manny Pacquiao and Jerwin Ancajas.

With his wealth of experience, Francisco becomes an invaluable asset to Xiong’s preparations.

“I’m pumped for this fight, more than I’ve ever been. Coach Drian has been a game-changer for me. We’ve been in the ring sparring, and he’s shown me so many new ways to use my old boxing skills,” Xiong said.

“It feels like I’m rediscovering parts of myself, and each day I can feel myself getting stronger and more precise.”