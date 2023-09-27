Xiong Jing Nan training with former boxing champ for special rules bout at ONE Fight Night 14
Xiong Jing Nan has enlisted the expertise of a former Boxing World Champion to prepare for her upcoming one-of-a-kind showdown.
The ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion faces Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules punching-only contest. The matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.
Heading Xiong’s corner as her coach is none other than the retired Filipino pugilist Drian Francisco.
Francisco currently serves as the head of Evolve MMA’s boxing program. In fact, his involvement has raised expectations and intrigue surrounding this epic clash.
Known by his moniker “Gintong Kamao” or “Golden Fist,” he boasted an impressive professional boxing record of 29-6-1 with 22 knockouts.
Francisco also held the WBA Interim Super Flyweight World Title, beating Mud Duangpetch by TKO in November 2010.
Moreover, his signature left punches made him a formidable opponent throughout his career.
In fact, he has faced formidable opponents, including Guillermo Rigondeaux and Roberto Vasquez.
In addition, he had the privilege of training alongside Manny Pacquiao and Jerwin Ancajas.
With his wealth of experience, Francisco becomes an invaluable asset to Xiong’s preparations.
“I’m pumped for this fight, more than I’ve ever been. Coach Drian has been a game-changer for me. We’ve been in the ring sparring, and he’s shown me so many new ways to use my old boxing skills,” Xiong said.
“It feels like I’m rediscovering parts of myself, and each day I can feel myself getting stronger and more precise.”
Drian Francisco foresees Xiong Jing Nan’s smooth transition
The bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video promises to be a spectacle like no other.
Both fighters will enter the Circle with only their fists clad in 4-ounce gloves. Furthermore, dirty boxing is highly encouraged.
The match consists of three rounds, each lasting three minutes. To ensure a definitive winner, a 10-point must system will be employed if the match goes the distance.
It may be uncharted territory for Xiong, but Drian Francisco is confident that she will be able to adapt to this unique fighting format.
“Jing Nan is an absolute beast in training, a real workhorse,” he said. “Making the transition from MMA to boxing? Her boxing foundation is so strong, she adapted and adjusted like it was second nature.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
