Stephen Loman gets vote of confidence from former teammate in bout against John Lineker

Stephen Loman and John Lineker will clash in a battle that could have major implications for the future of ONE Championship’s bantamweight MMA division.

Both men collide at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The winner of this bout could find himself on the fast track to a date with ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade.

Among those who are thrilled about Loman’s opportunity is former teammate and close friend Jeremy Pacatiw.

Pacatiw is excited to see Loman edging closer to realizing his dream under the promotion’s banner.

“I’m so happy for him. Stephen is champion material. If he gets to win this fight, it’s undeniable that he should be next to fight for the title,” Pacatiw said.

One of the most crucial aspects of this matchup is Lineker’s punching power. However, Pacatiw firmly believes that Loman possesses the tools necessary to offset this threat.

“Stephen has the footwork, and he should utilize it in this fight to stick and move. Plus, his wrestling will play a factor, especially when the fight goes to the ground,” the Lions Nation MMA representative said.

Moreover, Pacatiw urged Loman to utilize all the weapons in his arsenal against Lineker.

“Stephen has to mix it up. This is MMA, and as much as possible, Stephen should make himself unpredictable for Lineker,” he said.