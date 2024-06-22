Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

VanZant competed in the UFC from 2014 until 2020 and in free agency, she left to sign with BKFC. She had two fights in BKFC before having one boxing fight against Elle Brooke in Misfits which was a draw.

Although all signs pointed to VanZant getting an immediate rematch with Brooke or going back to BKFC, MMA journalists James Lynch and Amy Kaplan have reported that VanZant is set to sign with Power Slap.

“James Lynch reported that he’d heard a rumor that Paige VanZant had signed with Power Slap. I have also heard those rumors from numerous people. Announcement is expected soon I’m hearing,” Kaplan tweeted.

When VanZant would be competing and who she would be competing against is to be seen. But, it is a bit surprising that VanZant would be going to Power Slap as she has options in boxing and BKFC. It’s also uncertain if this will be a one-time thing or if she will compete multiple times in Power Slap.

Paige VanZant, as mentioned is coming off the draw to Elle Brooke and after the result, she confirmed the rematch would be next.

“Obviously we didn’t get the results we predicted [on Saturday],” VanZant said on her Instagram. “I really thought that we did enough at the end. My whole team thought we did enough, I think a lot of people did. The judging, a little bit nuts, but it looks like it sets up a perfect rematch. I just have to go on her turf and take her belt there. So I’ll see all of you guys in London.”

But, before the rematch can happen, VanZant is reportedly set to make her Power Slap debut.

Paige VanZant is 8-5 as a pro-MMA fighter but hasn’t competed since 2020 when she lost to Amanda Ribas. In BKFC, she is 0-2 with decision losses to Rachael Ostovich and Britian Hart.