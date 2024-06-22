Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

By Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

Paige VanZant

VanZant competed in the UFC from 2014 until 2020 and in free agency, she left to sign with BKFC. She had two fights in BKFC before having one boxing fight against Elle Brooke in Misfits which was a draw.

Although all signs pointed to VanZant getting an immediate rematch with Brooke or going back to BKFC, MMA journalists James Lynch and Amy Kaplan have reported that VanZant is set to sign with Power Slap.

“James Lynch reported that he’d heard a rumor that Paige VanZant had signed with Power Slap. I have also heard those rumors from numerous people. Announcement is expected soon I’m hearing,” Kaplan tweeted.

When VanZant would be competing and who she would be competing against is to be seen. But, it is a bit surprising that VanZant would be going to Power Slap as she has options in boxing and BKFC. It’s also uncertain if this will be a one-time thing or if she will compete multiple times in Power Slap.

Paige VanZant, as mentioned is coming off the draw to Elle Brooke and after the result, she confirmed the rematch would be next.

“Obviously we didn’t get the results we predicted [on Saturday],” VanZant said on her Instagram. “I really thought that we did enough at the end. My whole team thought we did enough, I think a lot of people did. The judging, a little bit nuts, but it looks like it sets up a perfect rematch. I just have to go on her turf and take her belt there. So I’ll see all of you guys in London.”

But, before the rematch can happen, VanZant is reportedly set to make her Power Slap debut.

Paige VanZant is 8-5 as a pro-MMA fighter but hasn’t competed since 2020 when she lost to Amanda Ribas. In BKFC, she is 0-2 with decision losses to Rachael Ostovich and Britian Hart.

Related

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' reveals broken toe: "You finally got exposed"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith gets new UFC 303 opponent after Carlos Ulberg pulls out due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will now face Roman Dolidze at UFC 303 instead of Carlos Ulberg.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka demonstrated one massive change ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen's rehab claims: "Shut your pie hole!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor didn’t take long to address Chael Sonnen’s recent claims that his UFC 303 withdrawal was due to substance abuse.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev blasts "chicken" Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303: "See ya’s soon, Chandler or not"

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024
Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker reveals if he'd rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Taylor Wily, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, passes away at age 56

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, has passed away at the age of 56.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC Saudia Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains how Alex Pereira can become the undisputed GOAT of MMA: “We won't even have the discussion anymore”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained Alex Pereira’s route to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time.