Nicolas Dalby reacts to tight decision loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC fighter Nicolas Dalby has given his thoughts on his tight decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Last night, Nicolas Dalby and Rinat Fakhretdinov went to war. Unfortunately for Dalby, he was on the wrong end of a decision defeat. Alas, while he may not have had his hand raised, many believed that he did more than enough to get the job done. Officially, he didn’t, but at the age of 39, he’s still bringing the heat in a division that’s incredibly competitive.

Nicolas has been around the mixed martial arts scene for many years now, and especially in the UFC. He’s never going to back down to anyone, but he’s also going to be humble in victory or defeat.

In the following post, however, he did acknowledge that he felt as if he should’ve been the one to be declared the victor.