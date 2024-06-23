Nicolas Dalby reacts to tight decision loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024

UFC fighter Nicolas Dalby has given his thoughts on his tight decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo

Last night, Nicolas Dalby and Rinat Fakhretdinov went to war. Unfortunately for Dalby, he was on the wrong end of a decision defeat. Alas, while he may not have had his hand raised, many believed that he did more than enough to get the job done. Officially, he didn’t, but at the age of 39, he’s still bringing the heat in a division that’s incredibly competitive.

Nicolas has been around the mixed martial arts scene for many years now, and especially in the UFC. He’s never going to back down to anyone, but he’s also going to be humble in victory or defeat.

In the following post, however, he did acknowledge that he felt as if he should’ve been the one to be declared the victor.

Dalby looks back at tight loss

“Are you not entertained?! While I agree it was a close fight I disagree with decision. I did more damage in the 2nd and 3rd round and as I understand the scoring criteria that meant the victory was mine to get. #UFC #UFCSaudiArabia”

The hope is that Nicolas Dalby can continue to thrive and make some noise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After a performance like this, you’d have to imagine that the promotion will want to get him back in there as soon as possible. Still, whatever happens, it’s been one hell of a journey up to this point.

What did you make of Nicolas Dalby’s performance at UFC Saudi Arabia? Do you feel like he should’ve been declared the winner? What should be the next move for him in mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

