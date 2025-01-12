Islam Makhachev says he’ll need to speak with Belal Muhammad about possible move to welterweight

By Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Islam Makhachev appears determined to become a UFC “champ-champ,” no matter the cost.

Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight titleholder. He is one successful title defense away from breaking the UFC record at 155 pounds. He’ll look to achieve that feat when he collides with Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch at UFC 311 on January 18th.

While Makhachev has his eyes on eventually winning welterweight gold, his teammate Belal Muhammad currently holds the championship in that weight class.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV THINKS KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV PREVENTED HIM FROM KNOCKING DUSTIN POIRIER OUT

Islam Makhachev Says He and Belal Muhammad Will Talk About Welterweight Future

Despite Islam Makhachev’s goal to capture UFC gold in two weight classes, the popular belief within the MMA community is that the 155-pound ruler won’t take a fight with someone he trains with. Speaking to social media personality Adin Ross, Makhachev said he’d need to have a conversation with Belal Muhammad if it gets to that point.

“This is my dream,” Makhachev said. “But we have Belal there and he defends his belt soon, but me and Belal have same manager, Ali [Abdelaziz]. We’ll sit and talk. This is my dream to be double champion. I don’t want to leave the sport before I take second belt.”

While not yet official, the UFC brass have planted the seeds for a rescheduled welterweight title fight between Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov. If Belal were to lose his title in his next defense, it opens up the door for Makhachev to make the jump and go after another title.

Of course, Makhachev will first need to stay focused on Arman Tsarukyan and the UFC lightweight title defense record.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link by for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall fight is 'easy money' for Jon Jones, says former UFC double champion: 'Just too smart, bro'

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025
Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis issues statement following UFC Vegas 101 loss against Roman Kopylov

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Chris Curtis has spoken out after suffering a TKO loss against Roman Kopylov at UFC Vegas 101.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares gratitude for Dana White ahead of UFC 311: 'He defended me'

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes he has a strong business relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

UFC fans accuse Alaska Airlines of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alaska Airlines has UFC fans united.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Mackenzie Dern knows her hopes of fighting for UFC gold won’t happen unless she puts together an impressive streak.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Pros react, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Santiago Ponzinibbio
Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.