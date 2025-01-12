Islam Makhachev says he’ll need to speak with Belal Muhammad about possible move to welterweight

Islam Makhachev Says He and Belal Muhammad Will Talk About Welterweight Future

Despite Islam Makhachev’s goal to capture UFC gold in two weight classes, the popular belief within the MMA community is that the 155-pound ruler won’t take a fight with someone he trains with. Speaking to social media personality Adin Ross, Makhachev said he’d need to have a conversation with Belal Muhammad if it gets to that point.

“This is my dream,” Makhachev said. “But we have Belal there and he defends his belt soon, but me and Belal have same manager, Ali [Abdelaziz]. We’ll sit and talk. This is my dream to be double champion. I don’t want to leave the sport before I take second belt.”

While not yet official, the UFC brass have planted the seeds for a rescheduled welterweight title fight between Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov. If Belal were to lose his title in his next defense, it opens up the door for Makhachev to make the jump and go after another title.

Of course, Makhachev will first need to stay focused on Arman Tsarukyan and the UFC lightweight title defense record.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link by for the transcription.