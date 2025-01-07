Merab Dvalishvili tipped to become bantamweight GOAT by coach

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been tipped to become the greatest bantamweight all of time sooner rather than later.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the current king of the bantamweight division. We also know that 135 pounds is one of the most competitive weight classes in all of mixed martial arts, and that’s been the case for a long time now in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As a result of that, we haven’t really seen too many people dominate the division in comparison to others.

RELATED: Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach responds to Merab Dvalishvili claiming UFC 311 title fight is undeserved

Next weekend, Dvalishvili will defend his belt against Umar Nurmagomedov. It comes hot on the heels of him dethroning Sean O’Malley, which was considered to be one of the most impressive title fight wins of the year in 2024.

His coach John Wood, meanwhile, thinks that there is a great deal on the line for ‘The Machine’ in California.