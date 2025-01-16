Fans react after UFC CEO Dana White teases fight “nobody will see coming” in fall of 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Dana White teasing a fight that “nobody will see coming” later this year.

As we know, Dana White enjoys teasing big things being on the horizon in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Throughout the course of his entire run as president, he has constantly been putting on fights that fans want to see. Of course, in mixed martial arts, you always need to adapt and evolve.

That’s exactly what the UFC plans on doing in 2025, and the same goes for Dana White. While he’ll also likely be focusing on his rumored boxing ventures, the UFC is still very much at the forefront of his mind.

After he teased a fight that nobody will see coming later this year, White’s words led to a great deal of speculation.

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1879569668220072004