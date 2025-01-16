Fans react after UFC CEO Dana White teases fight “nobody will see coming” in fall of 2025

By Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Dana White teasing a fight that “nobody will see coming” later this year.

Dana White

As we know, Dana White enjoys teasing big things being on the horizon in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Throughout the course of his entire run as president, he has constantly been putting on fights that fans want to see. Of course, in mixed martial arts, you always need to adapt and evolve.

RELATED: Dana White’s hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flight incident prior to UFC 311: ‘He’s flying on that piece of sh*t airline’

That’s exactly what the UFC plans on doing in 2025, and the same goes for Dana White. While he’ll also likely be focusing on his rumored boxing ventures, the UFC is still very much at the forefront of his mind.

After he teased a fight that nobody will see coming later this year, White’s words led to a great deal of speculation.

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1879569668220072004

Fans speculate over White’s words

“Zuck vs Muskerberg. It’s happening! Biggest fight in combat sports history!!!!”

“I wonder if it’s some cross over fight with a boxer because there’s not too many fights within the UFC that “nobody will see coming” and that’s big enough for him to talk this much about it.”

“He was saying something very similar for ufc300; Pereria Hill is a great matchup, but it was the LHW champ vs the #1 contender. Not exactly unbelievable, or however he was pushing it.”

“It’s gonna be Conor against some washed opponent. I feel like no one wants to see the current conor return tbh”

“A super card with Mcgregor and Pereira would make a lot of sense”

What do you believe will be the fight announced by Dana White later this year? Is it likely to involve Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

