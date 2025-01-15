Dana White’s hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flight incident prior to UFC 311: ‘He’s flying on that piece of sh*t airline’
Dana White has responded to the Khabib Nurmagomedov flight incident exactly how you’d expect him to.
Nurmagomedov found himself in an unwanted situation when he argued with a Frontier Airlines flight attendant over giving up his seat near the emergency exit. The UFC Hall of Famer ended up leaving the plane and he boarded another flight in order to make it to California for two title fights involving Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov this Saturday at UFC 311.
White caught wind of the incident and he had some fun with it.
Dana White’s Humorous Response to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Beef With Frontier Airlines
Appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Dana White joked that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s choice of airline was rather interesting.
“What the f*ck is he doing on Frontier Airlines? This kid’s got more money than anybody, but that’s how humble he is,” White said. “He’s flying on that piece of sh*t airline, what can you expect?”
White and the hosts of the podcast he appeared on were laughing throughout the discussion, and joked about how an all-time great lightweight could find himself kicked off a budget airline.
“I don’t know what you have to do to get kicked off Frontier Airlines,” White continued. “Listen, Khabib doesn’t fight anymore ’cause he’s got sh*t loads of money. I gotta teach Khabib how to charter a plane. Especially if you’re just going from Vegas to San Francisco.”
White and the hosts were in agreement that if anyone is needed for the emergency row of a flight, it’s Nurmagomedov.
“That’s how dumb they are in Frontier Airlines,” White said. “If there’s anybody you want in that position, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. Good job, Frontier Airlines.”
At the very least, Nurmagomedov can put that incident behind him and focus on being in the corners of Umar and Makhachev this Saturday night.
