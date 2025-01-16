UFC legend has surprise name for lightweight GOAT ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov

A UFC legend has suggested that another fighter, not Khabib Nurmagomedov, could have a claim to being the lightweight GOAT.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is recognized as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time. He retired with an incredible 29-0 unbeaten record, he tore through some of the best in the world, and he rarely ever lost a round. He had a glittering career, and many consider him to be the best lightweight that has ever lived.

Alas, others may disagree. While Khabib has worked wonders at 155 pounds, there are plenty of others out there who have also made a big impact in the division.

During a recent interview, the great Matt Brown weighed in on the conversation and reminded us all of one of the original lightweight GOATs – BJ Penn.