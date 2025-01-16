UFC legend has surprise name for lightweight GOAT ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Harry Kettle - January 16, 2025

A UFC legend has suggested that another fighter, not Khabib Nurmagomedov, could have a claim to being the lightweight GOAT.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is recognized as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time. He retired with an incredible 29-0 unbeaten record, he tore through some of the best in the world, and he rarely ever lost a round. He had a glittering career, and many consider him to be the best lightweight that has ever lived.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals when he’ll stop coaching: ‘I’m tired of all this’

Alas, others may disagree. While Khabib has worked wonders at 155 pounds, there are plenty of others out there who have also made a big impact in the division.

During a recent interview, the great Matt Brown weighed in on the conversation and reminded us all of one of the original lightweight GOATs – BJ Penn.

Brown puts Penn alongside Khabib

“For me personally, Islam wins this fight; he’s at the top of that list. Then, you have to look into the nitty-gritty details of him vs Khabib, who’s greater. Maybe B.J. still. I think there’s still a good argument that B.J. is the greatest ever.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

There’s no denying that BJ Penn was able to achieve some incredible things during his time as an active mixed martial arts fighter. Of course, the beautiful thing about this sport is that fans can continue to debate over topics like this until the end of time.

Who do you consider to be the greatest lightweight ever? If Khabib Nurmagomedov had kept on competing, what do you believe his record would be right now? If Khabib in his prime went against BJ in his prime, who would come out on top? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

