Dana White weighs in on the Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis altercation at UFC 296

Dana White has spoken out on the UFC 296 crowd brawl involving Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland and Du Plessis had a heated moment during a press conference the week of UFC 296. Strickland and Du Plessis will do battle for the UFC Middleweight Championship on January 20, but both men were invited to attend UFC 296 in Las Vegas. Prior to UFC 296, Du Plessis mentioned Strickland’s past issues with abuse from his father.

So, one would think that the UFC would’ve kept Strickland and Du Plessis away from each other during the promotion’s final event of 2023. Well, the two ended up being seated right near each other and were involved in a brief brawl in the crowd.

