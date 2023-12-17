Dana White reacts to Colby Covington’s cautious performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Waiting is never a good idea in this sport”
UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Colby Covington’s performance in his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.
Covington challenged “Rocky” for the UFC Welterweight Championship inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 16. One thing that was apparent was that the forward pressure Covington has been known for was non-existent. “Chaos” struggled to get a rhythm going, and Edwards was awarded the unanimous decision victory.
After the fight, many wondered if ring rust played a factor for Colby, who hadn’t competed since March 2022. Others feel Covington’s best days inside the Octagon might be behind him.
RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER LEON EDWARDS DEFEATS COLBY COVINGTON AT UFC 296
Dana White Believes Colby Covington Waited Too Long
During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Dana White expressed his belief that Colby Covington may have let the MMA game pass him by due to inactivity.
Dana White talks Colby Covington.#UFC296 #UFC pic.twitter.com/z6m9iBgYjF
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 17, 2023
“My take on it is when you’re 35 years old, or any age in this sport and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna wait.’ Waiting is never a good idea in this sport,” White said. “This sport doesn’t wait for anybody, and I think he looked slow tonight, got outwrestled. Leon looked good, Leon looked fast, looked like he [Covington] had trouble dealing with his speed and then getting outwrestled, too. Not to mention the fact that Leon absolutely destroyed that leg.”
White went on to say that at Covington’s age, it’s almost impossible for a fighter to know when suddenly they do not have the same explosiveness they once had.
“I don’t ever have anybody wait in this business, man,” White said. “This is not a business that waits for you. Your windows are very short, and you never know once you start getting up into your mid-30s when you’re gonna show up and not look like you anymore.”
Topics:Colby Covington Dana White UFC