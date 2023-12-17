Colby Covington addresses his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards
Colby Covington has faced the music following his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.
Covington fell short in another bid for undisputed UFC gold. He challenged Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship in the main event of UFC 296, which emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (December 16).
Colby Covington Insists He Defeated Leon Edwards
During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Colby Covington shared his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised against Leon Edwards.
Colby Covington believes he won rounds 3,4 and 5 against Leon Edwards, but the judges "hate me because I support Trump." #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/IWcv2MmzCF
“I did,” Covington said. “I thought the third, fourth, and fifth round were mine. The fifth was mine easily, fourth I thought was mine as well, too, and I thought I did enough in the third. He didn’t put any damage on me, he got a couple low kicks but then I started checking them at the end. So, I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building. So, it is what it is.”
Covington made things personal with Edwards before their title fight, mentioning “Rocky’s” late father in a negative light. Many have debated what Covington told Edwards during their staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins, but there’s no doubt he mentioned something about a character. Covington claimed he is not a gimmick.
“No, not at all,” Covington said. “There is no character. I’m a guy that just turns it up to 11. I don’t care what people think of me.”
What’s Next?
Covington went on to target Stephen Thompson, who also competed on the UFC 296 card and lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov.
“There’s a guy that’s been talking a lot of sh*t to me in the media, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson,” Covington said. “Everybody thinks he’s a nice guy. He’s had a lot to say about me, so I’d love to see him say that to me in the Octagon.”
