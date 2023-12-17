Colby Covington addresses his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Colby Covington Insists He Defeated Leon Edwards

During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Colby Covington shared his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised against Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington believes he won rounds 3,4 and 5 against Leon Edwards, but the judges "hate me because I support Trump." #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/IWcv2MmzCF — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 17, 2023

“I did,” Covington said. “I thought the third, fourth, and fifth round were mine. The fifth was mine easily, fourth I thought was mine as well, too, and I thought I did enough in the third. He didn’t put any damage on me, he got a couple low kicks but then I started checking them at the end. So, I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building. So, it is what it is.”

Covington made things personal with Edwards before their title fight, mentioning “Rocky’s” late father in a negative light. Many have debated what Covington told Edwards during their staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins, but there’s no doubt he mentioned something about a character. Covington claimed he is not a gimmick.

“No, not at all,” Covington said. “There is no character. I’m a guy that just turns it up to 11. I don’t care what people think of me.”