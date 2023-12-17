Colby Covington addresses his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Colby Covington has faced the music following his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington

Covington fell short in another bid for undisputed UFC gold. He challenged Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship in the main event of UFC 296, which emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (December 16).

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO COLBY COVINGTON’S CAUTIOUS PERFORMANCE AGAINST LEON EDWARDS AT UFC 296: “WAITING IS NEVER A GOOD IDEA IN THIS SPORT”

Colby Covington Insists He Defeated Leon Edwards

During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Colby Covington shared his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised against Leon Edwards.

“I did,” Covington said. “I thought the third, fourth, and fifth round were mine. The fifth was mine easily, fourth I thought was mine as well, too, and I thought I did enough in the third. He didn’t put any damage on me, he got a couple low kicks but then I started checking them at the end. So, I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building. So, it is what it is.”

Covington made things personal with Edwards before their title fight, mentioning “Rocky’s” late father in a negative light. Many have debated what Covington told Edwards during their staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins, but there’s no doubt he mentioned something about a character. Covington claimed he is not a gimmick.

“No, not at all,” Covington said. “There is no character. I’m a guy that just turns it up to 11. I don’t care what people think of me.”

What’s Next?

Covington went on to target Stephen Thompson, who also competed on the UFC 296 card and lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“There’s a guy that’s been talking a lot of sh*t to me in the media, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson,” Covington said. “Everybody thinks he’s a nice guy. He’s had a lot to say about me, so I’d love to see him say that to me in the Octagon.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White weighs in on the Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis altercation at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023
Dana White, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 286, Edwards vs. Usman 3
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Colby Covington’s cautious performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Waiting is never a good idea in this sport”

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Colby Covington’s performance in his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.

Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Dana White announces four fights for UFC 299 in Miami, including Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Dana White has announced a few key fights scheduled for the UFC 299 card.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell reacts following brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Bryce Mitchell has spoken out on his UFC 296 loss against Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis issue statements following physical altercation at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis have issued statements on their UFC 296 crowd brawl.

Irene Aldana, Karol Rosa, UFC 296, Bonus, UFC

UFC 296 Bonus Report: Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earn 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Leon Edwards

UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, UFC 296, UFC, Results
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the co-main event between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson, UFC 296, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Stephen Thompson at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.