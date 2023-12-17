Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis issue statements following physical altercation at UFC 296

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis have issued statements on their UFC 296 crowd brawl.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Strickland and Du Plessis got quite heated during a press conference hyping up UFC’s upcoming fights for 2024. With things getting personal between the two, it leaves one to wonder why the two were seated close to each other during UFC 296. Of course, bad things ensued and UFC COO Dana White told reporters that he blames himself for the seating assignment flub.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis Respond to UFC 296 Brawl

Strickland took to his X account shortly after the brawl to say the following:

“I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You’re a man, on a world stage doing this in public And what do you pick? ‘You got abused as a kid ha.'”

Du Plessis also had some words for Strickland after the incident.

“Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top. #rentfree.”

Strickland will put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 on January 20. It’ll be Strickland’s first attempt at a successful UFC title defense after he shocked the MMA world back in September with his shocking unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis will look to make Strickland’s UFC title reign a short one. He earned this opportunity thanks to his eight-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory being a TKO over Robert Whittaker. Whittaker hadn’t suffered a loss to any other middleweight outside of Adesanya before running into Du Plessis at UFC 290 earlier this year.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Irene Aldana, Karol Rosa, UFC 296, Bonus, UFC

UFC 296 Bonus Report: Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earn 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Leon Edwards

UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, UFC 296, UFC, Results
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the co-main event between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson, UFC 296, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Stephen Thompson at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

UFC 296 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Stephen Thompson (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, UFC 296, Results, UFC
Tony Ferguson

UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Josh Emmett

UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett KO's Bryce Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
UFC

Fighters react after Colby Covington brings up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference

Susan Cox - December 16, 2023

Multiple fighters have weighed in after Colby Covington brought up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference.