Dana White wasn’t overly impressed with Johnny Walker’s decision win against Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4: “Didn’t really wow anybody”

UFC President Dana White doesn’t think Johnny Walker had a standout performance at UFC Charlotte.

Walker shared the Octagon with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of the fourth UFC on ABC card. This one went the distance and Walker was awarded the unanimous decision victory. It was a showing that didn’t have White on the edge of his seat.

During the UFC Charlotte post-fight press conference, White made it apparent that he expected more from Johnny Walker in a co-main event spot (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Walker didn’t really wow anybody tonight, but he won,” White said at the UFC Charlotte post-fight press conference. “He was put on the co-main event to kind of shine tonight. He got a ‘W,’ so I guess that’s good.”

The UFC boss did admit that going inside the Octagon with Smith is no easy task, but he felt Walker had an opportunity to finish the fight.

“Obviously he’s in there with a very durable, tough guy and a dangerous guy in Smith,” White said. “But Smith got dropped, was hurt in the first round, and then his leg was gone, and Johnny never went for the finish. Never tried to finish the fight. Just tried to fight safe and get the win.”

With the victory over Smith, Walker has improved his pro MMA record to 21-7 and is now riding a three-fight winning streak. This was Walker’s first decision victory since August 2018. His last six wins have come by way of KO/TKO or submission.

Anthony Smith’s Future After Loss To Johnny Walker

After being defeated by Walker, Anthony Smith took his gloves off, which usually signals retirement, unless you’re Clay Guida. Smith hasn’t officially retired, and Dana White said “Lionheart” will mull things over.

“I thought he was going to retire, too,” White said. “I think after the fight he had said to some people in the back he wants to think about it.”

