Dana White responds to Alex Pereira’s request to fight at heavyweight at UFC 301 in Rio

UFC president Dana White has responded to Alex Pereira’s request to turnaround and fight at UFC 301 next month.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira put on a show. He tore through Jamahal Hill in incredible fashion, finishing him in the first round. In the process, he was able to successfully retain his UFC light heavyweight championship.

In terms of what’s next, Pereira made it clear before UFC 300 that he wanted a quick turnaround so he could fight at UFC 301 in Brazil. Following the contest, he reiterated that desire, suggesting he’d be willing to go up to heavyweight.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his thoughts on that idea.