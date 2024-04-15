Dana White responds to Alex Pereira’s request to fight at heavyweight at UFC 301 in Rio

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has responded to Alex Pereira’s request to turnaround and fight at UFC 301 next month.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira put on a show. He tore through Jamahal Hill in incredible fashion, finishing him in the first round. In the process, he was able to successfully retain his UFC light heavyweight championship.

In terms of what’s next, Pereira made it clear before UFC 300 that he wanted a quick turnaround so he could fight at UFC 301 in Brazil. Following the contest, he reiterated that desire, suggesting he’d be willing to go up to heavyweight.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reportedly has a special clause in his UFC 300 fight contract: “Apparently that was part of his contract negotiation”

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his thoughts on that idea.

White’s Pereira view

“When you think about him moving up to heavyweight, you got Jones, you got Aspinall,” White said at the UFC 300 post-fight presser. “The list goes on and on in that heavyweight division. The heavyweight division is nasty. I don’t know if that’s the right move for him. He looked damn good tonight in the division he’s in. So I think he might want to stick around there for a minute.”

“These are all things that we’ll talk about for the next fifteen Tuesdays,” he added. “We’ll get it figured out.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Nobody can deny that Alex Pereira is a true warrior. Of course, with UFC 301 being right around the corner, it makes sense that the UFC would be hesitant to put him in another major spot.

Would you be interested in seeing Alex Pereira compete next month? If he did, who would you want to see him battle and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

