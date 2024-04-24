Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.

As many fight fans know, Maycee Barber is a top flyweight contender. At the age of just 25, many believe she has what it takes to go on and become a world champion in the next few years.

In recent weeks, however, she’s been in the headlines for very different reasons. Barber was involved in an altercation with a woman who threatened to attack her, with the incident being captured on video.

Thankfully, she refrained from getting involved, but she did consider the possibility that she may need to ask for Dana White’s assistance.