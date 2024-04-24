Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

By Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.

Maycee Barber

As many fight fans know, Maycee Barber is a top flyweight contender. At the age of just 25, many believe she has what it takes to go on and become a world champion in the next few years.

In recent weeks, however, she’s been in the headlines for very different reasons. Barber was involved in an altercation with a woman who threatened to attack her, with the incident being captured on video.

RELATED: Video | ‘Karen’ threatens to “bust up” UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber in California

Thankfully, she refrained from getting involved, but she did consider the possibility that she may need to ask for Dana White’s assistance.

Barber’s concerns

“Dude, crazy lady that is drunk, I’m like one swing, I’m like ‘I know Demi could take her’ but I’m like ‘Uh-uh’ like don’t touch my people, right?” Barber said.

“I just wanted her to swing on Demi, I’m like- I was getting ready, I’m like ‘I’m gonna have to call Dana and explain to him why I’m going to jail because I had to lay this lady out.’ I literally have a text thread with Dana telling him that. I’m like ‘Dude, I thought I was gonna have to call you tonight and be like hey, come help me out, I need to get out of jail.'”

“I had my phone out recording, I’m cracking up because I think it’s hilarious,” Barber said. “This lady’s like ‘If you touch me, I’ll bust your face.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to touch her, don’t touch her.’ And then she’s like ‘I’ll beat both your mother-effing a**es’ and I was like ‘Oh hell no.'”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe should be next for Maycee Barber in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

