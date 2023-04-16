Dana White reacts after Clay Guida faked retirement to get post-fight interview at UFC Kansas City: “That pissed me off”

UFC President Dana White was none too pleased about Clay Guida faking his retirement following a unanimous decision loss to Rafa Garcia.

Guida hung in tough during his UFC Kansas City showdown with Garcia. Ultimately, “The Carpenter” was being timed with ease and had no answer for his opponent’s jab. Garcia earned the unanimous decision victory and after the fight, Guida took off his gloves, suggesting that he was ready to announce his retirement. Even Garcia appeared to be emotional as he showed respect to Guida.

Clay Guida Irks Dana White

The 61-fight veteran swerved everyone, as he said he fooled the crowd and simply wanted to do a glove exchange with Garcia. It became apparent that UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier, who was conducting post-fight interviews, was rushed by the production team to wrap up the interview with Guida.

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Dana White made it clear that he didn’t find Guida’s antics amusing (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“That pissed me off actually, to be honest with you,” White said when reacting to Guida’s fakeout. “No, that pissed me off.

“I like [Clay Guida], he’s a nice guy, but you’re faking your retirement so you can say f****** happy birthday to somebody?”

White clearly feels that Guida’s reasoning for snagging a post-fight interview he wasn’t supposed to receive since he was defeated was rather pointless.