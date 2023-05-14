Joe Fournier plans to appeal “disgusting” knockout loss to KSI

Joe Fournier is none too pleased with how his boxing match with KSI ended.

Fournier and KSI competed inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England this past Saturday (May 13). It was clear early on that KSI had a speed advantage and was the sharper boxer. In the second round, Fournier’s lights were shut off and his opponent was awarded the knockout win. This one had some controversy. Replays showed that KSI appeared to have knocked Fournier out with an unintentional elbow.

KSI Controversy

KSI just ko’ed the dude with an elbow in a boxing match lmao pic.twitter.com/bBkFouJSVJ — Mircea (@MMAMircea) May 13, 2023

Joe Fournier revealed on Instagram Stories that he is appealing the loss.

“I knew fighting the promoter there would be every angle in his favor but to call this a KO instead of a disqualification after an intentional elbow is disgusting,” Fournier said. “We will be appealing this decision Monday and I hope both [KSI and Misfits Boxing and Professional Boxing Association] do the right thing and show their integrity to the sport of boxing!!”

KSI took to his Twitter account to issue a statement on the controversial finish to his bout with Fournier.

I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much. Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… — ksi (@KSI) May 14, 2023

“I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much. Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is tarnished and I hate that. It sucks!

“After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me. I landed that hook and my glove made contact but appears to have been followed by unintentional contact with my forearm.

“I’m gutted that it’s not as clean a win as I wanted and it feels like it diminishes my hard work with my trainers. Either way I hope you enjoyed the show and appreciate the support. Sorry to all the fans disappointed with it. No one is more so than me.”