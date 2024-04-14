Dana White reacts to possibility of Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison following UFC 300

Dana White on Potential UFC comeback for Amanda Nunes

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White said he’s all ears if “The Lioness” wants to return to the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I did, I like it,” White told reporters at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference when asked if he saw Nunes’ reaction. “I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she’s intrigued by this fight. I love it.

“I love Amanda. Amanda and I have an incredible relationship. I think that she’s the GOAT in all combat sports female. So if Kayla can go in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see her come back and try to grab it.”

White also discussed how crucial it was for Kayla Harrison to have the performance that she put forth in her UFC debut.

“Let me tell you what, so going in against a legend like Holly, who’s got tons of time in the octagon, I don’t care what level Kayla Harrison has competed at, I guarantee you she had some serious jitters tonight,” White said. “She came in there and performed, and she literally put it to an absolute legend of all of combat sports. Obviously, a big night for her and a big win.”