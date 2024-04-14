Dana White reacts to possibility of Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison following UFC 300

By Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in the possibility of Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement to mix it up with the likes of Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Harrison had a successful UFC debut, mauling former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm for a second-round submission. During her post-fight interview, Harrison made it clear that she wants a shot at the 135-pound gold.

Nunes responded to Kayla’s title aspirations by hinting that she could be on her way back to the Octagon.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER KAYLA HARRISON FINISHES HOLLY HOLM AT UFC 300

Dana White on Potential UFC comeback for Amanda Nunes

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White said he’s all ears if “The Lioness” wants to return to the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I did, I like it,” White told reporters at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference when asked if he saw Nunes’ reaction. “I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she’s intrigued by this fight. I love it.

“I love Amanda. Amanda and I have an incredible relationship. I think that she’s the GOAT in all combat sports female. So if Kayla can go in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see her come back and try to grab it.”

White also discussed how crucial it was for Kayla Harrison to have the performance that she put forth in her UFC debut.

“Let me tell you what, so going in against a legend like Holly, who’s got tons of time in the octagon, I don’t care what level Kayla Harrison has competed at, I guarantee you she had some serious jitters tonight,” White said. “She came in there and performed, and she literally put it to an absolute legend of all of combat sports. Obviously, a big night for her and a big win.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

