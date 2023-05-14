search

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

By Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4.

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268

Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, and this one didn’t make it past the opening frame. Garry scored with a head kick followed by punches to seal the deal and improve his pro MMA record to 12-0.

Conor McGregor Praises Ian Garry

After the fight, McGregor showed some love to his fellow Irishman on Twitter.

“Ian Garry. Another one! #CantStopDestiny.”

“When you call your shot and hit it, that’s special. The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland’s Ian “The Future” Garry! #NotAScratch.”

This certainly isn’t the first time the “Notorious” one has heaped praise on Ian Garry.  Last year, Conor McGregor went as far as to say that Garry might just have what it takes to be a UFC champion one day.

“Ian Garry was incredibly impressive this weekend. Fully immersed in it all. Enjoying every second. Willingness to engage / commit. The potential for another ‘future’ Irish MMA, UFC champion rose by a real nice margin this weekend. Congrats Ian, keep going brother!”

Garry is 5-0 under the UFC banner, finishing three of those fights via KO/TKO. After his win over Rodriguez, Garry called out the number-11-ranked UFC welterweight Neil Magny.

“I want the guy who’s been known as the gatekeeper for the top 10 for God knows how long,” Garry told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview at UFC Charlotte. “His name is Neil Magny. I want you next, I’m gonna knock you out and I’m gonna take my throne on the top 10, and I’m gonna work my way through my six-fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC books Garry vs. Magny next, but it would be a huge step forward for “The Future” in his quest to crack the top 10.

