Dana White reacts to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300.

Last night, Arman Tsarukyan picked up the biggest win of his career. He squeaked out a win over Charles Oliveira, and he did so by the skin of his teeth. It was an incredibly tight fight, with Oliveira almost submitting Tsarukyan on two occasions. Alas, he didn’t get the job done, and Arman will now have his sights set on a future lightweight title shot.

In the aftermath of the win, however, Tsarukyan was involved in an altercation with a fan in the audience. As of now, it’s not clear what will be next regarding the ordeal.

Dana White was asked about the incident in the post-fight press conference.