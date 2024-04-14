Dana White reacts to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300.
Last night, Arman Tsarukyan picked up the biggest win of his career. He squeaked out a win over Charles Oliveira, and he did so by the skin of his teeth. It was an incredibly tight fight, with Oliveira almost submitting Tsarukyan on two occasions. Alas, he didn’t get the job done, and Arman will now have his sights set on a future lightweight title shot.
In the aftermath of the win, however, Tsarukyan was involved in an altercation with a fan in the audience. As of now, it’s not clear what will be next regarding the ordeal.
Dana White was asked about the incident in the post-fight press conference.
Dana White on Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd: Yeah, you might not one to hang over the things and grab people when they're walking out. #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/hewe9dTJxr
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 14, 2024
White comments on Tsarukyan’s crowd incident
“Yeah, you may not want to hang over the things and grab people while they’re walking out. These guys are all f***ing piped up and whatever. I’m sure, we’re probably gonna get sued. We’ll deal with that on Monday too.”
Dana White is the kind of guy who will often let things like this slide. We can’t imagine there are going to be many repercussions for Tsarukyan, if any. Now, his main priority will be waiting to see who comes out on top in the upcoming title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.
As for Charles Oliveira, he needs to go back to the drawing board. He still has a lot to offer in this division and we’re intrigued to see how his comeback unfolds in the months ahead.
Are you excited to see Arman Tsarukyan potentially fight for the UFC lightweight championship? Do you believe he has done enough to earn a shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Dana White UFC