Holly Holm issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Kayla Harrison and Dana White’s call for retirement

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm has issued a statement following her UFC 300 defeat against Kayla Harrison.

Last weekend, Holly Holm fell short in her attempt to overcome Kayla Harrison in the latter’s UFC debut. It was a fairly comprehensive win for the newcomer, with Holly being unable to deal with her wrestling and overall ground game.

Ever since the result, people have been wondering what’s next for her. In a statement on social media, the 42-year-old reflected on what went down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm)

Holm responds

“Well, none of that went how I had envisioned over the last 10 weeks of this training camp,” Holm said on Instagram. “I have no excuses. I have all the best coaching, best teammates, best sparring – all the help that I could have even dreamed of asking for. I went out there and lost all focus on the game plan. I did nothing that we trained for in this fight. And all the respect to Kayla. She was the better fighter tonight.”

“I just know I’m capable of more than that. I’m one of those that likes to self-reflect rather than run from things. I think that honesty with yourself can be sometimes the hardest thing. But I’m healthy. My heart hurts. My ego hurts. But I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans that stood by my side and, of course, my team. My coaches. My family and my friends. I appreciate you and I’ll be back.”

In the wake of Holly’s loss, as you can see above, Dana White made it known that he believes Holly should consider retirement.

What’s next for Holly Holm after UFC 300? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

