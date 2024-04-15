UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at PFL’s Las Vegas event: “There were more people in my f**king green room”

UFC CEO Dana White had some unflattering comments concerning PFL’s event in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The PFL 2 featured light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (16-4 MMA) going up against Alex Polizzi (10-4 MMA) last Friday night, April 12th, at The Theater at the Virgin Hotels. The result was a TKO victory for ‘Tshilobo’.

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White addressed the event, sharing:

“You do know ‘PFLlator’ was here on Friday? Did anyone know that? You’re the media guys. I didn’t know that until f**king Friday. They were selling tickets buy two, get two free. I’m not busting on them, that’s a f**king fact.”

Concluding, White said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“They put out a memo: Buy two, get two free. You’re having a bad f**king week if those are the memos you’re putting out. There were more people in my f**king green room tonight than there were at the fight.”

Dana White, obviously dissing the PFL event, was very proud of the historic UFC 300 which took place this past Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and had a sellout crowd of 20,067.

It was estimated that the PPV’s for UFC 300 reached 1 million.

UFC 300 was quite the event indeed seeing Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) retain his light heavyweight title, Weili Zang (25-3 MMA) retain her strawweight title and Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) defeat Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) to claim the BMF title.

Were you watching UFC 300? Did you partake in the PFL event Friday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!