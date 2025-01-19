Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world
UFC president Dana White now believes Islam Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world after UFC 311.
Islam Makhachev is the best fighter on the planet right now. At the very least, he’s the best mixed martial artist, and that much was made even clearer last night. He went in there and took Renato Moicano apart in one round, albeit on short notice. Now, it’s hard to deny that he’s also one of the top two lightweights – or three – to have ever competed in the UFC.
Of course, as we know, Dana White has always considered Jon Jones to be his GOAT. He’s had many debates with the media and fans about this, but for the most part, it hasn’t deterred him from calling Jon the greatest of all time – and the pound for pound best right now – ahead of Makhachev.
Now, though, Dana has conceded that Islam has claimed that title as a result of his impressive run.
https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1880865521329127606
White backs Makhachev
“He’s already the pound for pound number one ranked. Yeah [he’s mine], I’ll give it to him. Is everybody happy now?”
It’s certainly a big endorsement coming from someone like Dana White. Alas, for Islam Makhachev, it’s business as usual. His priority, as ever, is to go out there and prove that he’s the best. Regardless of what opponent he wound up facing last night, nobody can deny that he has done some exceptional things in his career – and who knows where he’ll go from here.
Do you believe Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship right now? What is your favorite moment from his career up to this point in time? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
