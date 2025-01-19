Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world

UFC president Dana White now believes Islam Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world after UFC 311.

Islam Makhachev is the best fighter on the planet right now. At the very least, he’s the best mixed martial artist, and that much was made even clearer last night. He went in there and took Renato Moicano apart in one round, albeit on short notice. Now, it’s hard to deny that he’s also one of the top two lightweights – or three – to have ever competed in the UFC.

Of course, as we know, Dana White has always considered Jon Jones to be his GOAT. He’s had many debates with the media and fans about this, but for the most part, it hasn’t deterred him from calling Jon the greatest of all time – and the pound for pound best right now – ahead of Makhachev.

Now, though, Dana has conceded that Islam has claimed that title as a result of his impressive run.

