Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: “As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter”

By Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz.

Dana White

On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight but White doesn’t have much of an interest in it. As well, he says it is funny that once Paul loses to an actual boxer he goes back to fighting 40-year-old MMA fighters.

“I don’t know, man. I’ve been trying not to (criticize it). I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It’s just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So as soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter who’s smaller than him, not his weight. It’s just, listen, it’s just one of those fights that I know that some people are into this. It’s just not what I’m into. It’s not my thing,” White said on The Jim Rome Show.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Dana White take aim at Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz as the two have never gotten along and have taken shots at one another.

As well, when the fight was first announced, following UFC Kansas City, White said he wasn’t going to criticize it or talk about it, which he has already gone back on.

“I don’t want to sh*t on other people’s fights, like ‘Oscar De La Weirdo’… Umm, but yeah, no. I don’t want to talk about the fight. It’s just there’s no… First of all, neither guy is my guy. There’s just no need for me to comment on it. I wish him the best, I hope they make a zillion dollars,” White said.

Although White isn’t a fan of Paul vs. Diaz, it’s likely the fight is a big box office success. But, Diaz has already said he will return to the UFC to get belts after he defeats Paul.

What do you make of Dana White critiquing Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

