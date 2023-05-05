search

WATCH | Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo shove each other in heated final faceoff ahead of UFC 288

By Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will finally settle their differences on Saturday night.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

The lead-up to the UFC 288 main event, which sees Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Cejudo, has been full of trash-talking. The two have taken countless shots at one another and even Cejudo’s team has gotten into the trash-talking to add to the hype of the scrap.

Now, at the ceremonial weigh-ins, Sterling and Cejudo got to faceoff one last time and the two were trash-talking one another and it eventually turned into them exchanging shoves.

During the faceoff, you can hear Sterling telling Cejudo that he is “done” tomorrow, this while ‘Triple C’ vowed to finish ‘Funkmaster’ within three rounds. After a couple more words, the two then shoved one another and the faceoff was ended.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see Henry Cejudo take aim at Aljamain Sterling and be so angry as he has said this fight is personal for him and he truly wants to hurt the bantamweight champ.

“This is nothing but me making history. You may have the UFC belt, but that doesn’t mean you are the best in the world, the best in the world is right here. It is personal and I do want to hurt him,” Cejudo said on the UFC promo video. “I will bring war and I will take you out on the East Coat in front of your people. I’m willing to do it whatever it takes to win, Aljamain there is only one king and he’s right here.”

Aljamain Sterling (22-3) has defended his bantamweight title two times and is coming off a TKO win over TJ Dillashaw and before that, edged out a split decision win over Petr Yan. Prior to that, he won the belt by DQ as Yan landed an illegal knee and Sterling could not continue. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, and Renan Barao among others.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) retired from MMA following the first title defense of his bantamweight title as he scored a TKO win over Dominick Cruz in May of 2020. He is also the former flyweight champion and holds notable wins over Demetrious Johnson, Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and Sergio Pettis among others.

Who do you think wins at UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo UFC UFC 288

