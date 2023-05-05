search

Henry Cejudo roasts Aljamain Sterling during interview with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 288: “After this he’s got a career dude. He’s got a career in Hollywood”

By Lewis Simpson - May 5, 2023

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo mastered the art of getting under his opponent’s skin, and ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 288, the 36-year-old is still utilizing the art of mental warfare in the build-up.

Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, in Newark, New Jersey, Cejudo is set to make his return to competition at UFC 288 after a three-year hiatus from the sport. The Olympic gold medalist closed the curtain on his career in 2020 after a successful bantamweight title defence over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Despite being actively out of competition, Cejudo spent his time sharing his wisdom, coaching fighters like Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Weili Zhang, and The Korean Zombie, to name a few. While watching on from the sidelines, watching fighters he coached attain world titles, Cejudo revealed the itch to compete returned, teasing a possible comeback on several occasions.

In April 2022, Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, announced the return of his former two-division champion. After undergoing the required time in the USADA testing pool, it leads to Saturday night’s bantamweight showdown with current champion Aljamain Sterling.

The return of Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

Sterling finds himself in a cosy position at the top of the UFC bantamweight division. However, it’s not all been plain sailing for “Funk Master”, who’s received a tough time from critics after how he handled the aftermath of being illegally kneed by Petr Yan, which resulted in him attaining the title.

Following his title victory at UFC 259, Sterling made it back-to-back wins over Yan at UFC 273, this time by split decision, which still didn’t convince fans he was the rightful champion. Sterling then made a second successful title defence against TJ Dillashaw, but the win was overshadowed by Dillashaw revealing he came into the fight with a significant injury.

While all this drama was unfolding, Cejudo was waiting in the wings, waiting, criticizing and ensuring Sterling knew how he felt.While all this drama was unfolding, Cejudo was waiting in the wings, waiting, criticizing and ensuring Sterling knew how he felt.

Cejudo unimpressed with Sterling’s body of work

In a recent sit-down interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Cejudo took another opportunity to throw jabs at the bantamweight champion, referencing to his allegedly acting following eating an illegal knee from Yan in the pair’s first meeting.

“He’s a hell of an actor dude, you seen how he won that belt, Jesus,” Cejudo said with a smirk on his face.

He continued to tell Cormier that his performance that night was Hollywood-worthy, and he perhaps may have a career after fighting.

“I tell you what though, after this he’s got a career dude, he’s got a career in Hollywood, let me tell you.” Cejudo added.

The UFC 288 headliner sees an opportunity for both men to write their names into the history books of the bantamweight division. Cejudo can become the first champion over 35, while Sterling can become the first fighter to make three consecutive title defences.

Will all the slandering in the build-up affect Aljamain Sterling’s performance on fight night? Let us know in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

WATCH | Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo shove each other in heated final faceoff ahead of UFC 288

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023
Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: "As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz. On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight […]

Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling reacts after being pestered by Henry Cejudo’s team at the UFC 288 weigh-ins: “The disrespect was so unprofessional”

Lewis Simpson - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has responded after he was pestered by Henry Cejudo’s team at the UFC 288 weigh-ins earlier today. As Sterling took to the scale ahead of his bantamweight title fight with Cejudo, the mind-games […]

Jorge Masvidal, Father, Arrest, Charged, UFC
UFC

Jorge Masvidal’s father booked on second degree attempted murder charges

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Jorge Masvidal’s father has been booked on second degree attempted murder charges. It was just yesterday that the news broke that an incident had occurred at Jorge Masvidal’s house where one victim was shot in […]

Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds to recent jabs from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I have four houses and I am a little lesbian”

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded after Henry Cejudo hurled a verbal dig at him during the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference. During the presser, Cejudo referred to O’Malley as a “homeless lesbian” and said he’d be […]

Henry Cejudo explains why he would never train former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s offended too many of my good friends”

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023
Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena releases statement after pulling out of UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes: "Looking forward to fighting the winner to regain my belt"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Julianna Pena has issued a lengthy statement after pulling out of her UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes. Pena was set to headline UFC 289 against Nunes in their trilogy match for the women’s […]

Michael Bisping. Francis Ngannou, UFC
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones’ recent comments could lead to Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones’ recent comments could lead to Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC. Earlier this week, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones alluded to the fact that following his fight with Stipe Miocic, […]

Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier
Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier explains why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired: “He hasn't ever been the best in the world”

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired. Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) announced his retirement following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) last month at UFC […]

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ Weigh-in Results: 2 Fighters Miss Weight, 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The bantamweight championship main event will feature current champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs. former […]