Henry Cejudo roasts Aljamain Sterling during interview with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 288: “After this he’s got a career dude. He’s got a career in Hollywood”

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo mastered the art of getting under his opponent’s skin, and ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 288, the 36-year-old is still utilizing the art of mental warfare in the build-up.

Saturday, May 6, in Newark, New Jersey, Cejudo is set to make his return to competition at UFC 288 after a three-year hiatus from the sport. The Olympic gold medalist closed the curtain on his career in 2020 after a successful bantamweight title defence over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Despite being actively out of competition, Cejudo spent his time sharing his wisdom, coaching fighters like Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Weili Zhang, and The Korean Zombie, to name a few. While watching on from the sidelines, watching fighters he coached attain world titles, Cejudo revealed the itch to compete returned, teasing a possible comeback on several occasions.

In April 2022, Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, announced the return of his former two-division champion. After undergoing the required time in the USADA testing pool, it leads to Saturday night’s bantamweight showdown with current champion Aljamain Sterling.

The return of Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide your kids, nobody is safe. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 11, 2022

Sterling finds himself in a cosy position at the top of the UFC bantamweight division. However, it’s not all been plain sailing for “Funk Master”, who’s received a tough time from critics after how he handled the aftermath of being illegally kneed by Petr Yan, which resulted in him attaining the title.

Following his title victory at UFC 259, Sterling made it back-to-back wins over Yan at UFC 273, this time by split decision, which still didn’t convince fans he was the rightful champion. Sterling then made a second successful title defence against TJ Dillashaw, but the win was overshadowed by Dillashaw revealing he came into the fight with a significant injury.

While all this drama was unfolding, Cejudo was waiting in the wings, waiting, criticizing and ensuring Sterling knew how he felt.

Cejudo unimpressed with Sterling’s body of work

Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights. 1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 25, 2022

In a recent sit-down interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Cejudo took another opportunity to throw jabs at the bantamweight champion, referencing to his allegedly acting following eating an illegal knee from Yan in the pair’s first meeting.

“He’s a hell of an actor dude, you seen how he won that belt, Jesus,” Cejudo said with a smirk on his face.

He continued to tell Cormier that his performance that night was Hollywood-worthy, and he perhaps may have a career after fighting.

“I tell you what though, after this he’s got a career dude, he’s got a career in Hollywood, let me tell you.” Cejudo added.

The UFC 288 headliner sees an opportunity for both men to write their names into the history books of the bantamweight division. Cejudo can become the first champion over 35, while Sterling can become the first fighter to make three consecutive title defences.

Will all the slandering in the build-up affect Aljamain Sterling’s performance on fight night? Let us know in the comments!