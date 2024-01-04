Dana White sings high praise for Power Slap: “We’re building another new combat sport”

UFC CEO Dana White is already thinking long-term about the success of Power Slap, which began at the beginning of 2023.

White spoke to Sports Illustrated (Wrestling on Fan Nation) about the instant growth of the league and its viral nature on social media. Despite its controversies across the combat sports landscape, White said it starts a new revolution.

“We’re building another new combat sport like we did with the UFC,” Dana White said. “This is only the first year. The velocity of growth and the amount of traction in business is remarkable.”

So much so that White pointed out two clips that have drawn millions of eyeballs, including a slap featuring Eviahn Scott.

“People say Slap is just about knockouts, but two of the most popular videos, including this one, aren’t knockouts,” Dana White told SI. “This sport is on fire. It’s the fastest-growing sport on the planet.”

RELATED: Dana White makes bold claim about new Power Slap mobile game: “We’re number one in all of sports”

White, who has been the frontman of the UFC since 2001, said the slow and steady climb makes putting energy into a new sport fulfilling at this point in his career.

”This is different,” White said. “The PFL, those guys are out there trying to raise money trying to stay alive and relevant. We have a small, tight group of owners with no outside investors. High margin with high cash conversion. This sport, it’s going global.”

Dana White compared its rise to the early days of the UFC when sanctioning was harder to come by.

”It reminds me of when we started with the UFC in 2001. But the difference is, 23 years later, I’m a lot smarter. That’s why we are where we are entering 2024.”

According to White, 2024 will see the sport transition from holding events outside of Las Vegas to places like Massachusetts.

“We thought this would be appealing to a lot of people,” White said. “And a lot more states are coming.”

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s plans for Power Slap? Let us know, Penn Nation!