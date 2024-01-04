Gilbert Burns comes to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a legit fighter”

Gilbert Burns is coming to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) this past December at UFC 296.

Although getting the win, the Brit drew criticism from the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier for his “lackluster performance” that Saturday night.

Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) disagrees with that criticism and sees much promise from the rising contender.

Burns, speaking on the ‘JAXXON’ podcast spoke of ‘The Baddy’ saying:

“I think he’s still super young and he’s going through the test. He’s undefeated in the UFC. He beat a couple good guys – Jared Gordon and now Tony. Tony, unfortunately, is not the Tony that we all like. I’m still a fan of the guy and I think he’s a freaking legend, but he’s kind of going down now. But the guy showed up because Tony is like the old guy, the old shark – if he smells that blood, if he sees it, he’s going to take it.”

Continuing ‘Durinho’ said:

“I think the guy fought very good. Like I said, (Pimblett) still needs to get tested. I still think that he needs to get to that point that’s like, let’s see what he’s going to do on that last round. He lost the first one, lost the second one and let’s see now. I still want to see those guys tested, but still very young. (He has) good jiu-jitsu. When I was in the U.K., I was training with him. The guy is serious. He takes it super serious. Good guy, trains hard, I think, but still got to be tested a little bit.”

Concluding the Brazilian shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Four months ago when I was in the U.K, he was already in shape. I think slowly he’s learning. And yeah – he’s legit. He’s still very young, but he’s a legit fighter.”

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns that Paddy Pimblett, although young, is a serious contender?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!