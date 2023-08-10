Dana White makes bold claim about new Power Slap mobile game: “We’re number one in all of sports”

By Susan Cox - August 10, 2023
UFC President Dana White is making a bold claim about the new Power Slap mobile game.

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game

White has teamed up with developer Zynga for the first Power Slap mobile game.

The mobile game is available on iOS and Android and will enable players to virtually experience slap fights.

In a video posted to ‘Twitter‘ by Jed I Goodman, he said:

“Dana White on the Power Slap game: We’re #1 in all of sports, we launched it today. We’re #4 in all of video games.”

In the video itself, UFC President Dana White stated the following with much enthusiasm:

“So tonight, we launched our video game, mobile app video game, we’re number 1 in all of sports and number 4 in all of video games. So, when you look at the power that that game is going to have to on the athletes and recruiting and getting new people to come in. We’re number 1 in all of sports, we launched it today, we’re number 4 in all of video games.  We’re beating like FIFA and Call of Duty, and games like that. Big Deal.”

The Power Slap game is based on the controversial sport which airs on TBS and Rumble, where slap competitors attempt to knock out their opponents with a single, well-placed slap.

In the mobile game, players can compete with four different Power Slap athletes.

