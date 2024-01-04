Jorge Masvidal’s teammate gives update on ‘Gamebred’s’ potential return to fighting

By Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Renato Moicano, a teammate of Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team has provided an update on ‘Gamebred’s’ potential return to fighting.

Jorge Masvidal

Following Masvidal’s one-sided decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 ,which was his fourth straight defeat, he announced his retirement from MMA. Yet not even a year later, Masvidal took to X to announce he’s unretired.

The news caught many by surprise, and immediately many wondered who and when Jorge Masvidal would return against. Perhaps he was going to be part of UFC 300, but according to Renato Moicano, he says Masvidal has solely been training in boxing and expects his teammate to have a boxing fight announced soon.

“I see a lot of people saying Jorge Masvidal is fighting at UFC 300, but I’m not sure about that. I’m not even sure if he will fight MMA. You have to remember that I train at American Top Team and I go to American Top Team every day. Yesterday, I saw Masvidal at American Top Team but he was not wrestling, he was not training jiu-jitsu, he was not doing conditioning, he was not lifting weights. You know what he was doing? Training boxing my brother,” Renato Moicano said about Jorge Masvidal on his YouTube channel.

“He was training boxing and I saw him training boxing every day. Every day hitting the bags, hitting the pads, working on drills so, I’m not sure if he’s fighting in boxing or not but if I could guess and if I could bet my house, I say he’s fighting boxing my brother because if you got to the gym every day and not training wrestling, not training grappling, and training boxing and mitts every day, for sure he is fighting boxing,” Moicano continued.

Jorge Masvidal competing in boxing would not be a surprise, given he has his own boxing promotion, as well as his own bare-knuckle promotion. So, him fighting under his own banner would allow him to help market his promotion even more.

Also, recently Jake Paul came out and claimed that Masvidal is set to rematch Nate Diaz in boxing, which would indicate why ‘Gamebred’ is solely training boxing at ATT, as Renato Moicano says.

Masvidal is currently 35-17 as a pro and on a four-fight losing streak. His last win came against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the BMF belt in November of 2019. Since then, he lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, and then lost to Colby Covington and Burns.

