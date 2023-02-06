Dana White claims his new Power Slap League is outperforming the WWE, UFC and NFL on TikTok

UFC president Dana White has made a bold claim regarding the success of his Power Slap league on TikTok.

The controversy of Power Slap, and slap fighting in general, is there for all to see. While some find it entertaining, others can’t fathom how something like this can be sanctioned.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, though, it’s obvious that it’s making some noise. Dana White has never been one to shy away from a challenge and that appears to be the case once again here.

The social media side of things was always going to be crucial for White and Power Slap. While they do have a TV deal, they need to make an impression across the likes of Twitter and Instagram.

According to the boss, though, the biggest impact has come from their presence on TikTok.

“I mean, the social media and digital is insane [for ‘Power Slap’]. I don’t know if you guys have looked at that, but on TikTok you know, we average 10 million views per post… and to put it into perspective, the WWE does 1.5 million, the UFC does 770,000, the NFL does 545,000, we’re pulling 10 million.”

White praises Power Slap

“When you look at the TV show and the spot that we’re at and everything, everything that they put on that network [TBS] coming from AEW has failed… We hold 47 to 50 percent of the AEW crowd and we’re number two every night, with men in all of cable behind the NBA.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It’s painful for some to hear this, given the outcry about Dana’s new venture. Alas, based on this evidence, it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What do you think about Dana White’s Power Slap league? Is he putting too much focus on it in comparison to the UFC? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!