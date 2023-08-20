Dana White says Stephen Thompson turned down the UFC’s offer to have him fight Ian Garry next

Stephen Thompson Turns Down Ian Machado Garry

It appears Garry won’t be getting his wish for a bout with Thompson. During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, Dana White claimed that “Wonderboy” had no interest in fighting Garry.

“‘Wonderboy’ turned the fight down tonight,” White said. “Listen, we make fights, man. That’s what we do.”

Thompson became a hot topic following the UFC 291 weigh-ins. Thompson made weight for his fight against Michel Pereira, but his opponent did not. Thompson refused to take the fight. Dana White later confirmed that Thompson won’t be paid his show money, but “Wonderboy” will be compensated for the camp.

As far as Garry goes, White said he thinks the Neil Magny fight was a great learning experience for Ian Machado Garry (via Aaron Bronsteter).

“Ian is very confident,” White said. “When he looks back at the tape tonight and watches how a crafty veteran like Magny got to the end of the third round, I think he’ll learn a lot from this fight.”

The UFC boss mentioned that he hopes to get Garry on the UFC 295 card in New York City. White mentioned it would be the last stop before Garry headlines a show in Dublin, Ireland.