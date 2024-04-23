Stephen Thompson responds to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s ‘boring fight’ claims about a potential UFC booking

Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael ‘Venom’ Page on ‘boring fight’ comments

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Thompson explained why he agrees with Page’s stance on a possible UFC clash.

“A positive and a positive doesn’t always make a positive,” Thompson said. “We have such similar styles that it could possibly be a very boring fight for everybody. We’re both counterstrikers, so it could be just me and him bouncing in the middle waiting on somebody to do something…

“It doesn’t always make it an exciting fight…I want to keep fighting wrestlers and getting better at that as well. It gets so much hype about it and when it’s not what everyone expects, the fight’s not always entertaining.”

Thompson vs. Page could potentially be offered by the UFC matchmakers. Both welterweights are looking to knock on the door of title contention at this later stage of their careers.

Page signed with the UFC earlier this year after a long stint in Bellator. During his time in the Bellator cage, he earned a series of wild knockouts, including against Cyborg Santos and Giovanni Melillo.

There’s a lot of mutual respect between Thompson and Page, and while a vocal group of fans wants to see the striking battle happen, both sides seem disinterested in the matchup.