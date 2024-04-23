Stephen Thompson responds to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s ‘boring fight’ claims about a potential UFC booking

By Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s recent remarks about a possible UFC booking.

Stephen Thompson, Michael 'Venom' Page

Thompson is one of the top karate-focused fighters to ever crossover into MMA. He’s awaiting his next UFC booking as he looks to get back on track after a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Amidst the highs and lows of his UFC tenure, Thompson has been at the center of a fantasy fight discussion with Page. After winning his UFC 299 debut, talks of a Page vs. Thompson fight have ramped up in recent weeks.

Page, who made a name for himself for his point-karate style in Bellator, recently opined that a clash with Thompson wouldn’t be entertaining. Both welterweights have extremely similar styles and apply heavy counterstriking in their fight strategies.

Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael ‘Venom’ Page on ‘boring fight’ comments

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Thompson explained why he agrees with Page’s stance on a possible UFC clash.

“A positive and a positive doesn’t always make a positive,” Thompson said. “We have such similar styles that it could possibly be a very boring fight for everybody. We’re both counterstrikers, so it could be just me and him bouncing in the middle waiting on somebody to do something…

“It doesn’t always make it an exciting fight…I want to keep fighting wrestlers and getting better at that as well. It gets so much hype about it and when it’s not what everyone expects, the fight’s not always entertaining.”

Thompson vs. Page could potentially be offered by the UFC matchmakers. Both welterweights are looking to knock on the door of title contention at this later stage of their careers.

Page signed with the UFC earlier this year after a long stint in Bellator. During his time in the Bellator cage, he earned a series of wild knockouts, including against Cyborg Santos and Giovanni Melillo.

There’s a lot of mutual respect between Thompson and Page, and while a vocal group of fans wants to see the striking battle happen, both sides seem disinterested in the matchup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Page Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey, Joe Rogan

Ronda Rousey details rift with Joe Rogan, MMA media towards the end of her UFC run: "I'll be waiting on that call forever!""

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Michael Chandler over harsh criticism of declined short-notice UFC title fight: "You're waiting for a paycheck"

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t take long to respond to Michael Chandler’s stance that declining a short-notice title fight at UFC 302 was a mistake.

Aljamain Sterling
Calvin Kattar

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Aljamain Sterling’s “boring decision” win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I saved the bantamweight division”

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 162
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 162 with Austen Lane and Anthony Taylor

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

The 162nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 91.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

Coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is looking “super slick” ahead of comeback fight at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

Head coach John Kavanagh has said that Conor McGregor is looking slick ahead of his comeback fight at UFC 303.

Aljamain Sterling

Daniel Cormier explains why Aljamain Sterling should be in the next BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: 'Right place, right time' for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be UFC's first 165lb title fight

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could make history in more than one way.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka eyeing middleweight move if he reclaims UFC light-heavyweight title: "I could handle the division"

Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is down to move to 185 pounds.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ryan Garcia responds to Sean O'Malley after 'Sugar' expresses interest in boxing match: "PREPARE TO BLEED RAINBOW"

Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

It seems that boxing star Ryan Garcia and UFC champion Sean O’Malley are on a collision course.

Chris Weidman, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Chris Weidman interested in facing Sean Strickland after recent win: "I'd like to test myself"

Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is down to face Sean Strickland next.